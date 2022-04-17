State governors relying on loopholes in the electoral law allowing them to run for president and at the same time forging a backup plan to snatch their party’s senatorial tickets or, in some cases, re-election tickets may be in for a rude shock.

The ambiguity which Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, successfully took advantage of under the 2010 Electoral Act might be a hard nut to crack under the new Act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

Yet feelers from states like Bauchi, Sokoto, Rivers, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom suggest some governors believe the feat could still be achieved.

The 2022 Electoral Act may have sealed the fate of some of these governors who already jumped into the presidential race and can no longer participate in party primaries for either governor of senator.

Section 29(1) of the 2022 Electoral Act reads: “Every political party shall, not less than 180 days before the date appointed for a general election under this Act, submit to the Commission, in the prescribed Forms, the list of candidates the party proposes to sponsor at the elections, who must have emerged from valid primaries conducted by the political party.”

Section 33 reads: “A political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute its candidate whose name has been submitted under section 29 of this Act, except in case of death or withdrawal by candidates.”

Yet, section 31 of the same Act allows a candidate to withdraw his or her candidacy in writing and deliver personally by the candidate to the political party that nominated him.

This must however be conveyed to INEC not later than 90 days to the election.

Curiously, while the Act is silent on how and if such a candidate who withdraws 90 days to the election can be replaced, the silence, along with the timing and if the section is read together with section 33, suggests there is no room for replacement.

Some senior lawyers who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday on the knotty issue yesterday said if indeed there is such a provision allowing a candidate to seek one ticket and is given another in the Electoral Act 2022, it should be challenged in court.

A learned silk, Abdul Balogun (SAN), said such a loophole in a provision of the Electoral Act may cause confusion during the electoral process.

He said, ”If indeed such provision is in the Electoral Act, it should be challenged in court because it will end up causing confusion during the electoral process.

”Nigeria cannot afford to make mistake that would set the country on fire and how do we avoid that? It is by putting the right laws in place that will guide the conduct of the election. Once this is done, we will have a free, fair and credible election in 2023.”

On his part, a constitutional lawyer, Mumuni Badewole, said it is unheard of in the history of election in the country.

He agreed with the learned senior advocate that something urgently should be done to avert constitutional crisis.

But the dice may have already been rolled in Bauchi where Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, a former secretary to the state government has become the face of the PDP in the race for the 2023 governorship election.

Party officials in the state are however doing everything possible to sideline and ignore the aspirations of a second contender for the PDP ticket, Ahmad Ahmed Mu’azu.

Mu’azu happens to be the son of a former governor of the state and national chairman of the party, Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, who himself is a longtime rival of Governor Bala Mohammed. Kashim, on the other hand, is the present secretary to the Bauchi government.

Though no public announcement has been made of his resignation, party officials have described him as a former SSG.

Both aspirants have obtained the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Alhaji Yanyanuwa Zainabari, publicity secretary of the Bauchi State PDP, who confirmed the candidacy of Kashim to LEADERSHIP Sunday, however, dismissed that of Ahmed Mu’azu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thus far, the PDP in Bauchi State knows about the governorship aspiration of the former SSG of Bauchi State, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim. He has obtained all the necessary forms.

“I cannot say anything about the son of Ahmed Mu’azu because at the state level of the party, we don’t have a record that can validate his governorship candidacy under our great party.

“We maintain a list of all the aspirants for various positions in the state, but I can assure you that the name of Mu’azu’s son is not on the list.

“In this era of social media, he can circulate anything to suit his bias but that can never be official with the party in Bauchi,” Zainabari said.

LEADERSHIP Sunday findings revealed that that Mu’azu may not have clearance from the Bauchi State secretariat of the PDP to go for the governorship ticket of the party, but it is not clear whether he is just being denied the clearance or he has not sought for it.

Efforts aimed at discrediting the candidacy of Adamu Mu’azu’s son, it was however learnt, might not be unconnected with the overwhelming control Governor Mohammed exerts on the structure of the PDP in Bauchi.

Many political analysts in Bauchi consider Barrister Kashim to be the proxy representation of the state governor whose attention has been overtaken by his interest to clinch the PDP presidential ticket in 2023.

While receiving the report of his presidential contact committee on January 28 this year, Governor Mohammed said he was going to deploy the model Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, deployed to regain his governorship ticket if he fails in his presidential bid.

“One of my brothers, a formidable and astute politician, Matawalle Sokoto (Aminu Tambuwal) did it before. So we are going to also test it,” he said.

A PDP member in Bauchi who did not want to be identified said it was clear that Mu’azu wants to use his son to settle old scores with Governor Mohammed.

He said, “But he is supposed to know that he is too big for such dirty politics play. While Mu’azu has relevance in national politics in Nigeria, at the moment, he cannot do and undo anything in PDP in Bauchi State and this will not help the governorship candidacy of his son.

“They may want to reclaim the ticket after the party’s primaries on the argument that his son did not contest primaries with Bala Mohammed. And normally when there is any change of candidate, the one that comes second naturally replaces the initial winner.

“Do you know whether the party will even screen out the younger Mu’azu before the time for the party’s primaries?

“It is understandable that the SSG does not have the wherewithal to contest for the governorship seat in Bauchi. He is just a candidate of the governor and Governor Bala will replace him if he does not get PDP’s presidential ticket before the official list of candidates is submitted to INEC”.

Last week, pictures of Ahmad Ahmed Mu’azu with former President Goodluck Jonathan and his governorship form circulated on the social media space in Bauchi.

His loyalists claimed that he went to get the fatherly blessing of the former president in his quest to contest the Bauchi governorship seat.

Just like the Rivers West and Rivers South-East senatorial districts, the PDP gave out only one expression of interest and intent form for the Rivers East, the senatorial district of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Although other PDP stalwarts, including a former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbonna Nwuke, is eying the Rivers East senatorial seat, the only form was sold to former commissioner for Sports, Hon Allwell Onyesoh.

The current Senator representing the district, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, has indicated that he would not return to the Red Chamber for another term.

Sekibo is among the over 15 PDP stalwarts that have already picked forms to contest the 2023 governorship election.

As the race for various elective political offices thickens, the contest for PDP Sokoto South senatorial district seems to have been settled.

As the opportunity for the purchase of the party’s nomination forms for various offices closes, only one aspirant purchased the nomination forms for the senatorial seat, with the incumbent, Senator, Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba, not re-contesting for the seat.

Senator Danbaba, currently representing the southern senatorial zone, has decided to move ahead and is among the four aspirants contesting for the Sokoto State PDP governorship ticket.

Others in contest for the PDP governorship ticket are Sagir Bafarawa; former minister, Muktar Shagari and incumbent deputy governor, Manir Dan’Iya.

At present, the PDP’s sole candidate is Bala Bodinga, a former member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly and lately, commissioner for Land and Housing.

A source who preferred anonymity hinted our correspondent that the candidature of Bodinga for the Senate seat is nothing but a smokescreen.

This however could not be ascertained, as party sources contacted declined comment on this.

According to the source, “Honourable Bala Bodinga is only holding the ticket in trust for Governor Tambuwal who is likely to fly the ticket. And for Governor Tambuwal, this is his stock in trade – the masterstroke he deployed in 2019.

“You would recall that while Governor Tambuwal contested for the 2019 PDP presidential ticket, the incumbent deputy governor, Manir Dan Iya, held the governorship ticket in trust for him.

When the governor failed to win the presidential ticket, he returned home to fly the governorship flag for his second tenure. The same scenario is potentially playing out, as 2023 elections draw nearer. This time around, Tambuwal’s target is the Senate,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, as the 2023 general election draws closer and different political parties and aspirants continue to embark on consultations and purchase of nomination forms, the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be taking its time to understudy the zoning formula of the different wards, local governments and senatorial districts to avoid agitation that may arise after the primaries.

It would be recalled that the party had about a month ago set up a zoning committee headed by the immediate younger brother of the state governor, Chief Austin Umahi.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of visiting the different communities, wards, local government areas and senatorial districts to discuss with stakeholders on the zoning arrangements of the different areas where it exists and come out with recommendations on how best to conduct the primaries and bring out candidates based on the zoning arrangements.

In Ebonyi South senatorial zone where the State governor, David Umahi, comes from, no one has declared intention to contest the senatorial seat under the platform of the APC.

The decision not to declare their intention may not be unconnected to the responsibility given to the committee on zoning.

The committee on Thursday, April 14, held a meeting with stakeholders of the senatorial zone at the council headquarters of Afikpo North local government area.

At the end of the meeting, there were speculations that the committee had concluded plans to zone the senatorial position to Uburu in Ohaozara local government area of the state, the hometown of the state governor.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, the social media was awash with speculations that Governor Umahi has dropped his presidential ambition to contest the Ebonyi South senatorial seat.

But in a swift reaction, the state commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, and the chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Princess Nkechinyere Iyioku, debunked the allegation, saying the presidential ambition of the state governor was still intact and unshakable.

A member of the zoning committee who did not want his name in print spurned an allegation that the committee after its meeting on Thursday, zoned the senatorial position to Uburu in Ohaozara local government.

The source maintained that the committee would complete its assignment on Tuesday and submit its recommendation to the party.