Former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Kwara State, Barr. Issa Manzuma said the Electoral Act 2022 recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari is capable of sanitising the na

tion’s electoral process.

Manzuma, who spoke exclusively with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin described the development as a new dawn in Nigeria’s democratic process.

He said, “The recently signed 2022 Electoral Act will sanitize the electoral process in Nigeria. The law introduced new innovations with a great deal of improvements on the previous electoral laws.

“The new salient provisions could positively guarantee transparency in the system and ensure the right of citizens to vote, while the incidence of rigging and thuggery would likely reduce, as the new law incorporates the use of card readers and other technological devices during elections.”

The legal luminary added that section 3(3) of the law, which provides for early release of funds to the electoral body, will help in giving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) enough time and resources to prepare for elections.

“The incidence of sudden shift of dates of election due to late arrival of electoral materials, as experienced during Prof Attahiru Jega’s leadership in INEC and even under the current chairman, Pro. Mahmud Yakubu, would likely be avoided, as the last two incidents of unexpected postponement were national embarrassments to the country.

“The law specifically forbids electoral officials from identifying with or being affiliated with any political party thus ensuring their neutrality.

“The power of the electoral body to review results declared under duress is another key innovation of the new law.

“The early conduct of primary election and submission of list of candidates would obviate omission of candidates’ names and party logo which had characterized previous exercise,” Manzuma pointed out.

He, however, called for the holistic implementation of the electoral law to avoid unnecessary crises that could jeopardise the entire political process.

He said, “ Laudable as the law may be, the human element in the implementation and application of the law is far more important. Though, I learnt that INEC had scheduled a date for a seminar on the implementation of the new law. Our problems over the years are not due to inadequate or defective laws alone, but the absence of character and institutional factors that are necessary for the system to work.”