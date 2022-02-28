President Muhammadu Buhari after rejecting successive amendments to the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) since he assumed power in 2015 signed a reworked version of the bill into law last Friday. The president while signing the bill into an Act at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, however, demanded an immediate review on section 84 of the law which borders on the resignation of political appointees before seeking elective offices.

Although Buhari said the latest version of the bill was a great improvement from the earlier version which he declined to assent to in November 2021, he explained that in line with established tradition, he received inputs from relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government after careful and thorough reviews of the bill and its implications to democratic processes in Nigeria.

“The practical application of section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill, 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under section 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension, as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation, withdrawal or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.

“Hence, it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of the practical application of section 84(12) of the bill where political parties’ conventions and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election.

“Arising from the foregoing, with particular regards to the benefits of the Bill, industry, time, resources and energy committed in its passage, I hereby assent to the Bill and request the Nationally Assembly to consider immediate amendments that will bring the Bill in tune with constitutionality by way of deleting section 84(12) accordingly,” the president said.

The vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; president of the senate, Ahmed Lawan, and speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were present to witness the signing of the bill.

The president during the signing admitted that the Electoral Act amendment Bill 2022, passed by the National Assembly, holds a lot of promise for improving the election processes in the country, with the introduction of new technology, and efforts to engender clarity and transparency. He highlighted the need to amend section 84(12), which contravenes the rights of political office holders to vote or be voted for in political party conventions and congresses.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, from the review it is my perspective that the substance of the Bill is both reformative and progressive. I am making this bold declaration because I foresee the great potential of the Bill. Worthy of note include the democratic efficacy of the Bill with particular reference to sections 3, 9(2), 34, 41, 47, 84(9), (10) and (11) among others.

“This, however, cannot be said about one provision as contained in the proposed Bill, which provision constitutes a fundamental defect, as it conflicts with extant constitutional provisions.

“Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at Conventions or Congresses of any political party, for the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election,’’ he said. The secession 84(12) provides that “ No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the nomination of candidates for any election.”

Buhari commended the National Assembly for their commitment and dedication to improving the previous Electoral Bill 2021.

He said it is gratifying that the current Bill comes with a great deal of improvement from the previous Electoral Bill 2021, adding that there are salient and praiseworthy provisions that could positively revolutionise elections in Nigeria through the introduction of new technological innovations.

While reacting to Presidents Buhari’s position of session 84 (12) of the amended act, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila who both commended the president for giving Nigerians a law that will improve the nation’s electoral system, pledged that the parliament would look into the president’s request on section 84(12), saying the parliament expects an immediate communication on the proposed amendment.

Speaking in his capacity as the chairman of the National Assembly, Lawan said, “We will look at what he (President) is asking for, I hope that they will send the request for the amendment in good time. Because time is of the essence, INEC is waiting. And because we don’t want to spill over some of these dates, unnecessarily. We will be expecting communication from Mr President to this. And then the National Assembly in both chambers will look into the request for the amendment but, on the whole, I think this is a wonderful development for this administration, for Nigeria, for the evolution and development and growth of democracy in Nigeria.”

For his part, Speaker Gbajabimila said the 9th Assembly had delivered major legislations in its three years of existence.

“So we have over a year left and I believe we will begin to polish off some other piece of legislation but the major ones, we have dispatched within the interest of Nigeria,” he said.

But beyond clause 84 which the president complained about and demanded an amendment to, there are other important changes made in the electoral law. For instance, section 3(3) of the amended law states that funds for general elections must be released at least one year before the election; 29(1) stipulates that parties must conduct primaries and submit their list of candidates at least 180 days before the general elections while section 65 states that INEC can review results declared under duress.

Also, section 51 of the new law states that the total number of accredited voters will become a factor in determining over-voting at election tribunals and 47 gives legislative backing for smart card readers and any other voter accreditation technology that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deploys.

In section 54 (2) there is provision for people with disabilities and special needs and section 34 gives political parties power to conduct a primary election to replace a candidate who died during an election.

In section 50, INEC had the legal backing for electronic transmission of election results; section 94 allows for early commencement of the campaign season. By this provision, the campaign season will now start 150 days to the election day and end 24 hours before the election while section 84 stipulates that anyone holding a political office – ministers, commissioners, special advisers, and others – must relinquish the position before they can be eligible to participate in the electoral process either as a candidate or as a delegate.

Meanwhile, the national chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, while responding to the development, said Nigeria had achieved the fundamental ground norms that will ensure that elections are credible, peaceful, and also by bringing in the electronic transfer of results from the polling units, that, in itself has cut out a lot of things that have bedevilled electoral processes in this country.

“Today, we can certainly say that the amount of money spent on elections would be reduced. We can also say that the kind of violence that we normally witness will be, if not completely absent will be reduced to the barest minimum. And we can also see that today, Nigeria, that every country looked up to as a leader, because, you know, we are the biggest economy, we are the most populous country, we represent the black race, you know, and therefore, if Mr President has done this, he has done the black race proud,” he said.