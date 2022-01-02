As stakeholders weigh the effects of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of the 2010 Electoral Act Amendment Bill (2021) and with hope dwindling that he has the political will to embark in electoral reforms, specifically the enactment of a new law, attention is turning to the strength and integrity of the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission and their ability to withstand political pressure to deliver free, fair and credible polls in 2023.

Ahead of the confirmation of the nomination of five National Commissioners and one Resident Electoral Commoner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have asked that the lawmakers should reject candidates that will undermine the commission’s independence.

According to the CSOs, INEC should be made up of experts, adding that the current composition of the commission is problematic when it comes to women representation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent Confirmation of some National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nominees are: Mallam Mohammed Haruna (Niger State) North Central – National Commissioner; Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu – Delta State, National Commissioner, South South; Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi – Abia State, South East National Commissioner, Maj. Gen. A.B. Alkali (retd.) – Adamawa State, North East, National Commissioner, Prof. Rhoda H Gumus – Bayelsa State, South South, National Commissioner, Mr Sam Olumekun – Ondo State, South West, National Commissioner and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye – Ondo State, South West, Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Mr. Sam Olugbadebo Olumekunmni, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Lagos State was born on 9th July, 1954 in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

He attended the University of Lagos, Akoka and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc, Political Science) and Masters in Public Administration (MPA), respectively.

He was first appointed Resident Electoral Commissioner in December 2011 and served in the following states during his first term of office: Ondo State (December 2011 – December 2014) Ekiti State (January 2015 – January 2016), and Edo State (February 2016 – December 2016). On the 4th of August, 2017, he was re-appointed a Resident Electoral Commissioner for the second time and posted to Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his appointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner in 2011, he held several positions including Secretary, Cabinet Matters, Governor’s Office, Ondo State (2002-2003), Secretary, Government House Protocol, Ondo State (2003-2005), Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol, Ondo State (2005-2009).

Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi is a philanthropist, humanitarian and founder of the Connak Foundation. Ukeagu is from Umuegwu-Afugiri, Ohuhu in Umuahia North L.G.A of Abia State.

May Agbamuche-Mbu is waiting for senate confirmation to serve a second term as a national commissioner. She is a seasoned legal practitioner with over three decades of experience working with diverse clients in both the Public and Private sector. May hails from Delta State though she was born in Kano where she attended St. Louis Secondary School, later graduating from the University of Ife (Now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1984 with an LLB in Law.

Before her appointment as a National Commissioner for INEC, May was the managing partner of her law firm in Lagos, Norfolk Partners and also the editor of THISDAY LAWYER, a weekly legal pullout in one of the nation’s most widely read newspapers. From January 2014 to September 2016, May published 120 legal editorials under her column LEGAL EAGLE.

Prof. Rhoda Gumus is the Dean of the School of Engineering at the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island in Ammassoma, Bayelsa. Her expertise is in Chemical Reaction Engineering and Reaction Kinetics. Should she be confirmed by the Senate, Prof Gumus who recently lost her husband, would be one of only two women at the commission. The 60-year-old professor who is from Kolokuma/Opokuma in Bayelsa, has five publications and 60 citations.

Mohammed Haruna, was first appointed a national commissioner in 2016 and was renominated earlier in December 2021. He was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, on September 22, 1951. He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, between 1971 and 1975, Glasgow College of Technology, Scotland, in 1979/1980, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 1983/1984 and Harvard Advanced Management Programme in 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

He worked in New Nigerian Newspapers Company Ltd. between 1976 and 1989 where he rose from a cub reporter to managing director. He was co-founder and chief executive of the rested Citizen news magazine between 1990 and 1994.

He served in the military administration of General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar as his chief press secretary between October 1998 and May 1999. He taught in the Mass Communications Department of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as a Senior Lecturer between 2008 and 2014.

But as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections amid controversy over the fate of the electoral legal framework, CSOs have warned that the inability of the country to have upright people at INEC will affect the electoral integrity.

Beyond the question of integrity, qualifications and administrative experience, the CSOs are urging members of the Senate Committee responsible for screening the nominees to also dig deep into the political relationships of the nominees.

Kabiru Gaya, a former governor of Kano is chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Commission and Sahabi Y’au is the vice chairman. The 16-man committee has as members, a former Deputy Senate President; Ike Ekweremadu. Teslim Folarin K, Bala Ibn Na’allah and Ibrahim Shekarau, another former governor of Kano.

The committee is use to the handling of controversies considering the sensitivity of appointing commissioners to INEC. In July 2021, it recommended the Senate confirm the nomination of commissioners, while rejecting that of Ms. Lauretta Onochie, a presidential aide.

Those that were confirmed in July include Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina), Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti), Prof. Sani Muhammad Adam (North-Central) and Dr. Baba Bila (NorthEast). They make of five of the six sitting national commissioners at INEC. The sixth is Festus Okoye, who was confirmed in June 2018.

Should the Senate go ahead and confirm all the nominees before it, INEC will be composed of eight commissioners without any election experience and four as either national commissioners or Resident Electoral Commissioner.

In its July report, The Committee said it received several petitions against the nomination of Ms. Lauretta Onochie and one against Prof. Sani Muhammad Adam; and in compliance with the provisions of Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on right to fair-hearing, the two nominees were given the opportunity to defend themselves.

Highlighting contents of the petitions, the report read, “The following petitions were made against Ms. Lauretta Onochie among others: i. Violation of Federal Character Principle: There is already a Serving National Electoral Commissioners (NEC) from Delta State, Barr. May Agbamuche-Mbu who was screened by the Senate Committee on INEC and confirmed by the 8th Senate.

“Partisanship: Section 154(1)(a) of the of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) clearly prohibits the appointment of any person who is a Member of a Political Party as a Member of INEC.

“To further ensure neutrality of the Member of INEC, the Constitution clearly mandates in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Item I, Paragraph 14(1) that a National Commissioner shall be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity.”

Ms Onochie was accused of being a member of the APC. The Constitution clearly mandates against any INEC Member being a Card-Carrying Member of any Political Party in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Item I, Paragraph 14(1).

According to the report, Prof. Sani Muhammad Adam (SAN) debunked the petition against his nomination with an explanation that the situation occurred on the 15th of August, 2001, when he was a lecturer in the University of Jos and has nothing to do with his integrity. He supported his claim with a written clearance issued by the Nigerian Bar Association before he was made a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. He was later confirmed by the Senate.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, the executive director, Yiaga Africa, Mr Samson Itodo said since the constitution is very clear on the nomination of people that will serve at INEC, the Senate must ensure people that are confirmed are individuals of unquestionable character, non- partisan and competent to hold such an exalted office at INEC.

“Integrity, accountability, neutrality and competence are values required to hold an office in INEC. Any individual who does not meet the integrity test, the accountability test, neutrality test, the competency test shouldn’t be considered by the Senate.

“If the Senate is screening the nominees, they should look out for the criteria set by the constitution. They most also look at their anticedents and even though these individuals may have been recommended by politicians, it is important for the Senate to scrutinise their credentials and audit their political relationships just to safeguard the independence of INEC because, it is crucial for elections and it is crucial for peace and stability,” Itodo said.

According to him, administrative experience is crucial and should be an added advantage because election is a complex human enterprise that requires human, logistical, legal, and, to a large extend, good – people relationship.

“Competencies are very critical and should be considered,” Itodo said of the qualities the Senate should be looking at while screening the nominees sent to them by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Itodo said that the inability to have upright people at INEC will also affect the leadership of the commission that should uphold neutrality, objectively, transparency and accountability.

He said, “Yiaga Africa and other civil society organisations submitted petitions against the nomination of Lauretta Onochie. The National Assembly, Senate in particular considered the petition and she was asked to respond to these petitions and her nomination was eventuallyrejected.

“While we want the Senate to consider petitions against nominees, they should consider pettisions based on merit because there could be some frivolous petitions from individuals who may not have evidence to back their claims,” he said.

On whether the present commissioners at INEC can deliver a credible election in 2023, Itodo said if government, both at the federal and at the states, did not interfere with the commission, it can deliver.

“Interference in this case will mean not releasing funds in due time – the financial needs of the commission – which will affect preparations. If politicians don’t put INEC under pressure to award contracts to their companies, ensure that INEC work on the interest of the political class, and if the president did not appoint national commissioners whose tenure will expire in 2022 – if he did not appoint them early, then the programmes of the commission may fail and it would affect the ability of the national commissioners to deliver.

“Even though some of this crop of national commissioners are unqualified to be INEC commissioners, there are also individuals who have the moral capital and the leadership capital to drive the affairs of the commission and ensure credible election,” he said.

On what will impact INEC’s conduct of the election, Yiaga Africa said the legal framework is one of the key issues that will impact the 2023 general elections.

“If the legal framework is unsettled, and if there are uncertainty in the election legal framework, it will impact on INEC preparation for the election and impact on the election conduct.

“INEC’s regulations are all contingent on the legal framework and they are all key. If the electoral act amendment bill process is concluded in the next 30 days, it will help INEC to issue timetable for the 2023 elections and prepare to start monitoring political party primaries and also ensure procurement of machines because the new bill provides for INEC to acquire electronic machines for the election conduct,” Itodo added.

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, the director, Centre for Democracy Development (CDD), Idayat Hassan said the Senate must ensure that the electoral commission is expert-based.

“The commission should be expert-based either in terms of professional qualifications and experience – experts in logistics, policy, electoral law. The professional strengths of the commissioners are important and the Senate must quiz them on their knowledge of election and its implementation. Thankfully, we have two former national commissioners in Haruna, Agbamuche and REC, Olumeku, beyond the professional standing of the nominees, there are other criteria such as age, proven track record, integrity. They are important criteria for any person tipped to work in the commission,” Idayat said.

“In fact, as interested parties, they (lawmakers) should do their investigation and bring it to bear (on their decision) instead of toeing party lines. Elections are an important aspect of democracy,” she said.

Idayat, who said Nigerians expect the Senate to treat petitions against the nominees with thenecessary importance, recalled that the last screening exercise received lots of petitions.

Idayat, who also said that the composition of the present INEC is problematic, added that there is no gender consideration in the present setup.

“Gender is a problematic with this current composition of the INEC. As it stands, out of 13, there shall be only two women on the commission. This proposed commission is not representative of society, the best practice is 30 percent gender.

“In fact, it is worrying that the last commission had three women instead of progressing; we now have just two women.

eria must prioritise inclusion as much as it prioritises person of integrity. Honestly, I don’t understand why Nigeria never prioritises retired judicial officers on the Electoral Monitoring Body (EMB),” Idayat said.

Idayat expressed optimism that whoever the President nominates, their ability to manipulate the electoral process has been reduced to almost nothing, noting that manipulating the electoral process will have to be a conspiracy where several people will come together to thwart the process.

Also speaking, the executive director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the first thing the National Assembly should look out for is the non-partisanship of the nominees.

“Anybody that is associated with electoral violence in the past, anybody that helps in electoral fraud and manipulation should not be approved. If the National Assembly can do a thorough investigation on the candidates, their credentials and integrity, it will help in having the kind of leadership that we need in the electoral body,” Rafsanjani said.

According to the CISLAC boss, since corruption is affecting every aspect of the society, anybody associated with corruption should not be part of INEC.

On the controversy over the 2021 electoral act amendment bill, Rafsanjani said: “We are hoping that the controversy by the enemies of electoral transparency in Nigeria and plans to undermine the election in Nigeria is resolved because INEC has said several times that it is capable of conducting the election.

“If some people are trying to “water down” the independence of INEC, I am very confident that the present leadership of INEC will continue to give Nigerians confidence in the work that they are doing.

“INEC, so far has been consulting with stakeholders, including the civil society. So, civil society will continue to support INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.