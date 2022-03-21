African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has described the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State which last Friday nullified Section 84 (12) of the new Electoral Act as the needed tonic to strengthen the nation’s electoral space.

The ACJHR made its position known in a statement issued by its coordinator, Nduka Edede Chinomso.

The group said with the judgment, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, had contributed immensely to the nation’s democracy.

He said, “From the beginning, we knew, just like other right-thinking Nigerians and groups, that the controversial section was discriminatory against public officeholders. The nation’s constitution did not envisage the exclusion of any Nigerian that is of age from the democratic process, but this section did.

“We, therefore, believe very strongly that this judicial pronouncement will strengthen the nation’s electoral space and allow more qualified Nigerians to participate. It is a victory for democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

