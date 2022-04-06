Political appointees in Kano State have vowed to sue the National Assembly (NASS) for excluding them from voting at their party’s state primaries and national convention through the inclusion of section 84 in the new Electoral Act.

They appealed to other Nigerians across the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to join them to fight the injustice being legalised by the National Assembly through the controversial clause.

In a statement issued in Abuja on behalf of the appointees, Engr. Mustapha Ibrahim and Sharif Jilani Al-Mustapha Danmallam, urged all appointees at the 774 local government areas to head to court to challenge the action of the National Assembly over the Act.

They charged their colleagues to work together to ensure that no 9th National Assembly member in Nigeria is re-nominated during the 2022 party primaries regardless of the platforms.

The appointees insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari is right that the position of the National Assembly is akin to disenfranchisement of one class of innocent public servants referred to as political appointees.

They said that it is disheartening that National Assembly members used their offices as tools in bullying, subjugating and abusing the rights of other Nigerians to serve their selfish interest.