Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday said in one day, he received 900 text messages concerning the electoral bill, describing those accusing the leaders of the National Assembly of tampering with the report of the Electoral Act as mischievous and rabble-rousers.

Lawan stated this shortly after the chairman of the committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya, submitted the report of the committee.

Explaining that this is the first time the committee is submitting its report, Lawan said, “There are various accusations, insinuations that the leadership of the senate, sometimes leadership of the National Assembly, had tampered with the report of the committees on INEC of both chambers.

“Some of those accusing the leadership of the National Assembly are misinformed innocently. Some are simply mischievous and rabble-rousers.

“This is the first time this report is laid here. And this is the report of the committee. This is the decision of the committee on INEC and therefore whatever will be discussed or considered about Electoral Act Amendment bill will be on the basis of what has been presented to the senate here.

“If anybody feels very strongly about anything, lobby the distinguished senators to canvass for your position rather than blackmail the leadership.

“My telephone line and that of the Speaker were published. In one day, I received over 900 messages saying we have manipulated the report. We didn’t.

“We will do what is right, we have our procedures and lobbying is part of democracy.”

The report of the committee on INEC Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, according to the senate will be debated today Thursday.