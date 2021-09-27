A former senate president, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Sarakibers of the Joint Conference Committee of the National Assembly to be guided by national interest as they consider the different versions of the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill passed by both chambers.

Saraki, in a statement by the head of his media office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the harmonisation of the versions of the amendment Bill and its eventual passage should be concluded on time so that the law would be assented to before the political process leading to the 2023 general elections takes off in full gear.

The former senate president added that the success of the next round of elections would depend on the existence of a new enabling law which also have relevant provisions that can guarantee a credible, free, fair and peaceful process.

Also, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and the EU-SDGN has urged the National Assembly members participating in the conference committee to be guided by national interest and accept the version of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill that allows the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the mode of conduct of elections, including transmission of results.

They noted that INEC has shown by its practice and experience that it has adequate capacity to use technology in elections including in the transmission of results.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, signed by the duo said the nation’s electoral umpire experience has been proven during several off-cycle elections in recent years.

It said indeed, INEC has expanded its use of technology, including using the Z-pad and now, its newest innovation, the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).