President Muhammadu Buhari will put public interest first before signing the Electoral Amendment Bill into law, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said.

The minister, who featured on a live Channels Television show last night, said Nigerians can be rest assured that their interest will come before the bill will be signed by the president

Malami said, ”I am not going to be preemptive of the action of the president on the Electoral Amendment Bill, but one thing I am sure of is that whatever that has to do with the nation, the president will factor the public interest.

”The interest of justice and the nation at large would be considered before any action is taken. It is too premature for me to jump into conclusion as to the way the mind of the president will work as far as an assent to a bill that has not been processed is concerned.

”I am not in a position to say that but one thing I can tell you is that whatever the president will do will be based on justice and in the interest of the public and the economic interest of the nation,” he said.