Popular lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has faulted the National Assembly for voting against the electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Ozekhome, who was delivering a special lecture at the 2021 graduation ceremony/prize giving ceremony of the Pacesetters’ School Abuja yesterday, said the concept of democracy is no longer in practice in Nigeria.

He said the “national tragedy” in the last two days at the National Assembly was for the sole interest of politicians in order to rig elections. “Votes are meant to be counted and they are meant to count. Where you do not allow it to count then you’re not having a government of the people, you are having a government of the few.

“Why do we choose to kill electronic voting when across the world, even Democratic Republic of Congo here is using it? You are even now making INEC to be no longer independent. Why are we killing this country? Why are we on a journey of no destination?” he said.

A former minister of education and former vice president of the World Bank (Africa Region), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, said economic evidence had proven that nations where citizens are not at the center of development had ended up being at the bottom.

“For our continent to make it, education and human capital have to be the epic centre of our economic strategy, education must be the new oil,” she added.

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, commended the proprietor of the school for ensuring quality education for children across the country, saying it was the responsibility of the government to embrace it and set the standard for all children.

While charging the students to be good ambassadors, he stressed that the potentials of Nigeria lie greatly in children.

The director of the school, Kenneth Imansuangbon, urged the students to be hardworking, saying what their parents achieved did not matter, but the mark they were able to make in the world. He expressed hope that with the caliber of children the school is producing, there is a great hope for the country.