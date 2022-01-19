It is not just amazing but insightful that Nigeria is still trying to grapple with amendments to the Electoral law, a journey that commenced since 2015. It reflects the level of priority the key stakeholders, besides the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), place on ensuring that the electoral system is improved upon. And there is no further indication of how less critical they consider the Electoral Act Amendment process to be than in the way the recent exercise has been treated by the National Assembly, in particular.

First, it started with the needlessly long debate over the e-transmission of election results and the eventual volte-face of those lawmakers, especially senators, who initially opposed it. This was in spite of the fact that INEC had assured that it has the capacity to carry out an electronic transmission of results.

Just when Nigerians felt that the debate would be the last over the matter, the mandatory use of direct primaries for all political parties became the fresh tension point. In our opinion, that provision was intentionally inserted in the bill as a delay tactic because of its controversial nature.

That has proved to be obvious given the rivalry between governors, who opposed direct primaries, and lawmakers, who insisted on direct primaries. This was followed by a fresh drama over the long wait for President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on the Bill. It began with some lawmakers issuing threats of overriding the president if he fails to assent to it within the 90-day period. The president eventually declined assent to the bill while the hitherto boastful lawmakers shrunk into their shell.

President Buhari, in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, gave his reasons for withholding assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021. In the letter, he said that the prevailing situation in the country would not allow him to sign the bill. He cited the high cost of conducting direct primaries, the security challenge of monitoring the election, violation of citizens’ rights and marginalisation of small political parties among other reasons for rejecting the bill.

The President also said he had received informed advice from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government, and had also carefully reviewed the bill in the light of the current national realities. However, while the needless debate lasted, Nigerians began to question the commitment of the lawmakers and even the presidency itself to passing the bill.

The concern became more strident as the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, warned against throwing the baby away with the bath water. It was a reference to the botched constitutional amendment exercise that included the contentious third term clause for a president during the Obasanjo administration.

Now that the president has returned the bill to the National Assembly for reworking, attention is refocused on the lawmakers who are expected to do the needful on this all-important piece of legislation.

With less than 397 days to the conduct of the general elections, the urgency to get the Bill sorted out and sent to President Buhari for quick assent cannot be over emphasised.

This was stressed by civil society organisations, who have been on the driving seat of the call for the amendment of the law. Speaking at The Citizens’ Townhall on Electoral Bill 2021 meeting organised by Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Yiaga Africa, they insisted that the electoral bill must not be thrown out. The task, as pointed out by commentators, is on timeliness. With the pace of political events in the country we, as a newspaper, are worried that the lawmakers might get carried away since the aspect of the clause that favours them, direct primaries, seems to have suffered a setback. Should this be the case, it will, in our opinion, amount to sacrificing national interest on the altar of political selfishness.

Even at that, we are persuaded to give the lawmakers the benefit of doubt that in the prevailing circumstances, they are likely to draw from the well of patriotism and consider the implication of their actions and or inactions. Similarly, it is pertinent to remind them of the need to exercise caution as they go about addressing the issues raised by the president bearing in mind the overall interest of the nation.

While some have accused the president of not showing sufficient commitment to amending the law, referring to previous turn-downs of bills since 2018, we believe that this National Assembly should see this as an opportunity to correct the negative impression Nigerians have about them as the lapdog of the presidency. Granted that the president is entitled to his reservations on matters of this nature, the National Assembly has a major role to play in giving life to this bill that holds the key to a credible democratic culture Nigerians as a whole crave for. Lethargy, at this time, will be ill-advised.