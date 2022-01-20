The National Assembly has redrafted the Electoral Amendment Act Bill by making a provision that throws the options of mode of primaries and consensus choices open for political parties to decide.

Specifically, both chambers of the federal legislature addressed the controversial clauses that made President Muhammadu Buhari to decline assent to the proposed law.

Unlike in the rejected bill, which limited the modalities to be used for the election of candidates by political parties to direct primary, the reworked bill has expanded the options to direct, indirect and consensus choices for parties to make their choice.

While the Senators expanded the options to three by including consensus, the House of Representatives adopted only direct and indirect primaries.

The lawmakers’ decision yesterday followed the re-committal of the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill by Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi.

Nigerians had expected President Buhari to sign the bill into law or communicate to the National Assembly before or on November 19, 2021, which is the stipulated time by law for the president to act, there was no communication until December 2021 when the Senate officially received and read the president’s communication rejecting the electoral bill.

Buhari’s letter dated December 13 which was read on the floor of the Senate on December 21, 2021, 2021 raised questions on the sincerity of both the executive and the legislature on the new electoral legal framework many said will help the country’s electoral process in terms of credibility.

Buhari in his letter to the National Assembly rejecting the electoral act amendment bill, raised concern majorly on the direct primary to be conducted by political parties, insisting it will limit right of choices, make the electoral process expensive, increase violence and insecurity, but declined comment on several errors observed in the bill for the battle ahead.

In August 2018, President Buhari has also declined assent to the 2018 Electoral (Amendment) Bill presented to him by the 8th Assembly on the ground that there were errors and cross-referencing gaps in the bill, including the time it was presented to him to sign, which he said was too close to the 2019 general elections.

While the executive was quiet on the errors found in the bill, CSOs found errors in 11 chapters of the bill which they said could affect its assent.

The National Assembly yesterday deleted the contentious clause and included the one that will now provide for direct, indirect and consensus options for the selection of candidates by political parties.

Accordingly, the chamber in Clause 84(2) of the report approved direct, indirect primaries or consensus as procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions.

It also approved the recommended Clause 84 (3) that “a political party that adopts the direct primaries procedure shall ensure that all aspirants are given equal opportunity of being voted for by members of the party.”

Clause 84(4) further now stipulates: “A political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidate shall adopt the procedure outlined below; (a) In the case of nominations to the position of Presidential candidate, a political party shall, (i) hold special presidential convention at a designated centre in the Federal Capital Territory or any other place within the Federation that is agreed to by the National Executive Committee of the party”.

It provides further in sub-paragraph two (ii) that “the aspirant with the highest number of votes at the end of voting, shall be declared the winner of the Presidential primaries of the political party and the aspirant name shall be forwarded to the Commission as the candidate of the party.”

The amendment followed a motion for its re-committal to the Committee of the Whole.

Senate Leader, in his presentation, recalled that President Buhari had signified withholding his assent on the Electoral Act No. 6 2010 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2021 which was passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to the President on Thursday, 18th November, 2021.

Abdullahi noted that the rationale for withholding assent bordered on his observation in Clause 84.

Senator Abdullahi, however, explained that the motion for re-committal of the bill to the Committee on the Whole was against the backdrop of the “need to address the observation by Mr. President C-in-C and make necessary amendment in accordance with Order 87(c) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 (as amended); and relying on order 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 (as amended).”

Accordingly, the Red Chamber rescinded its decision on the affected Clause of the Bill as passed and re-committed it to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and passage.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan who clarified the position of the Senate said they will clean up the bill to include direct, indirect and consensus options to political parties to select their candidates.

Chairman, Senate committee on INEC, Sen Kabiru Gaya, said that all eyes will now be on the president to sign the bill.

“We have addressed some of the concerns in the bill. It will be presented to him very soon for his assent. All eyes are now on the President to fulfill his promise,” he stated.

Similarlt, the House of Representatives yesterday altered the controversial section 84 of the Electoral Act amendment Bill, leaving political parties with the option of adopting either direct or indirect primary election in nominating candidates for elective positions.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday hinted that the president’s concerns would be addressed, and the bill returned for his assent.

The Speaker shortly after an executive section of the House announced that the House would proceed into consideration of the single clause adjustment, even as as he urged a motion to that effect, which was moved by chairman of the Rules and Business Committee of the House, Abubakar Fulata.

The adjustment which affected clause 84 (2) of the original bill to the effect that “procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties shall be by direct or indirect primaries” was subsequently approved in a Committee of the Whole House, presided over by Gbajabiamila himself.

However, against the perception that the parliament was cowed into taking President Buhari’s proposal, the House through its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, insisted that the House acted to save democracy, noting that apart from the controversial clause, there are so many other benefits inherent in the bill as far as electoral reforms were concerned.

“We did not jettison direct primary; we only made it an option. Political parties are left with whichever options they prefer according to their realities. There are so many other benefits in the Bill”.

On whether the House’s action did not went contrary to the desires of majority of Nigerians, the lawmaker noted that the President’s reasons were placed on a good scale, in view of the times were are in before taking the action, as well as being guided by the limited time available to the nation’s electoral umpire.

CSOs Reject Senate’s Inclusion Of Consensus Candidate In Bill

Meanwhile, civil society organisations (CSOs) yesterday rejected the inclusion of consensus candidates in the amended electoral bill, stating that it was a completely new issue.

The CSOs commended the swift action taken by the National Assembly upon resumption to review its position on direct primaries as the sole mode for nomination of candidates in the Electoral Bill 2021, adding that the amendment to Clause 84 dealing with nomination of candidates was the right thing.

They however rejected the inclusion of consensus candidate, a mode of selection they described as completely new.

The CSOs are Yiaga Africa; International Press Centre (IPC); Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD); The Albino Foundation; CLEEN Foundation; Institute for Media and Society (IMS), and Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF).

Others are Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ); Partners for Electoral Reform (PER); Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC); Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC); Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organizations (NNNGO), and Inclusive Friends Association (IFA).

A statement signed by the executive director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo to this effect noted: “We reject the decision of the Senate to introduce a completely new mode of “consensus” as a procedure for candidates’ nomination. The Consensus mode is antithetical to democratic principles and will result in the subversion of popular will.

“Furthermore, it violates the rights of aspirants to equal participation in party primaries and limits the choice of voters to candidates who did not emerge from democratic primary elections. Judging from experience, consensus has occasioned a litany of litigations in Nigeria’s electoral process.

“We call on the Senate to in line with the popular will of Nigerians adopt the position of the House of Representatives which now recognizes direct and indirect primaries as procedure for nomination of candidates.

“With this development, a harmonisation committee will now have to be constituted by the leadership of the National Assembly to harmonize the divergent positions of both chambers thereby delaying the speedy conclusion of the process.

“We therefore call for the immediate withdrawal of this new introduction which is alien to the original Electoral Bill 2021 to speed up the work of the harmonization committee and conclusion of the amendment process on or before the 21 January 2022 deadline.

“As indicated in our earlier statement, any further delay will undermine public confidence in the reform process and therefore be unacceptable.”