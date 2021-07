Opposition lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly yesterday vowed to resist any attempt at removing the electronic transmission of results clause proposed in the 2010 electoral act (amendment bill 2021).

According to the lawmakers, such furtive venture to tamper with a critical component of transparency and credibility of the electoral process is an unpatriotic and mischievous attempt to subvert democratic process, institutionalise rigging, bastardize and frustrate genuine efforts towards credible elections in the country.

Reading the position of the lawmakers during a press conference held at the National Assembly complex yesterday, the minority leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said electronic transmission of results is the only way to eliminate malpractice and manipulations associated with manual collation of results, including alteration, switching and disappearance of election materials while on transit to various collation centres.

He said after due consideration and extensive deliberations on political and security situation in the country, the Joint PDP National Assembly unanimously upholds the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) in vehemently rejecting the clandestine moves to manipulate and alter the Electoral Act to remove the electronic transmission results from the law.

He added that such furtive venture to tamper with a critical component of transparency and credibility of the electoral process is an unpatriotic and mischievous attempt to subvert the democratic process, institutionalize rigging, bastardize and frustrate genuine efforts towards credible elections in the country.

He noted that electronic transmission of results is the only way to eliminate malpractice and manipulations associated with manual collation of results, including alteration, switching and disappearance of election materials while on transit to various collation centres, adding that the Joint PDP caucus is already taking very strong and uncompromising steps to ensure that the provision guaranteeing the electronic transmission of result is not tampered with in any form whatsoever.

On security, the joint PDP Caucus reaffirmed its support for the establishment of state police as well as other measures adopted by the southern governors to ensure the security of lives and property in their respective states, including those curtailing unauthorised movements and occupation of forest areas.

He said the caucus affirmed the demand by state governors, that as chief security officers in the states, they must be duly informed before any security institution undertakes any operation in their states.

The Joint PDP Caucus, also lent its full support to the demand by the governors that deductions from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund should be distributed among the states and federal government to combat security challenges, adding that these resolutions by the governors, regarding security does not offend but rather reinforce genuine efforts towards guaranteeing adequate security of lives and property given the current situation in the country

“We call on governors, lawmakers and critical stakeholders from other regions to support these patriotic initiatives of the Southern Governors’ Forum in the interest of security of lives and property in our dear nation.

“The Joint Caucus agrees with the position of the Governors in rejecting the 3% percentage of share of the oil revenue to the host community as passed by the Senate and supporting the 5% as passed by the House of Representatives.

“As a Joint Caucus, we have set up very strong machinery to ensure that, in the interest of justice and fairness, the percentage of share of the oil revenue to the host community does not fall below expectation,” the lawmakers said.

The Joint PDP Caucus commended the Southern Governors’ Forum for the continued patriotic stand in always proffering solutions on critical issues bothering on the security, stability, as well as economic and political well being of Nigeria.