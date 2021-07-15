The Senate has pointed out that the reports by some sections of the media that that the Senate has rejected electronic transmission of election results was misleading.

The upper legislative chamber also said the claim that APC Senators rejected electronic transmission of results was also untrue.

Making the clarifications in Abuja after Senate’s rancourous session on Thursday, the Senate spokesman, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun Central), said what was in contention over which the Senate called for a division was the wording of Section 52 (3) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 and not that results should not be transmitted electronically.

“Nobody rejected electronic transmission of results. What was voted against was the nebulous wordings of Section 52(3) as initially proposed,” he said.

The Senate spokesman said that Section 52 (3) as originally recommended provides that “The Commission may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”

He said the ammendment agreed on eventually was that, “The Commission may consider electronic transmission of results provided the National Network Coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the National Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly.”