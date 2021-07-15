Senators are currently taking their turns to vote on a contentious clause in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, after the Senate Minorty Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, called for a division.

The clause, Section 52(3) deals with electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Earlier, there was a rowdy session in the Senate on Thursday as Senators contested the amendment of section 52(3) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, which deals with electronic transmission of results.

Section 52(3) was amended by removing the powers of INEC to determine the use of electronic transmission of results.

The new amendment, which was proposed by Senator Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North) and seconded by Senator Ali Ndume, provided that INEC may consider electronic transmission so far the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.

The controversial amendment sharply divided lawmakers, plunging the session into a rowdy one.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, was unable to bring the chamber back to order, forcing the Senate to go into a closed-door session.

After the closed-door session, Senate minority leader, Abaribe, called for a division challenging the Senate President’s ruling on clause 52(3) on electronic transmission.

He said he wanted Nigerians to know who is voting for what.

The voting on the clause has started as Senators are being called upon to vote individually according to alphabetical order of their States starting with Abia State.

While Abaribe voted ‘yes’ for electronic transmission of election results by INEC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) voted ‘no’ and the deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) also voted ‘no’.

Senator Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) voted ‘yes’; Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) voted ‘no’; Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti, PDP) voted ‘yes’, and Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West) voted ‘no’.

The voting continues as at the time of this report.

Details Later…