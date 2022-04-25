The executive director of the Electoral College Nigeria, Kunle Lawal, has charged the 7th cohort of the Politeracy and Governance class to participate actively in the inner workings of politics, starting from the ward level.

Lawal noted that participation in politics should start from the grassroots level in respective of localities all the way up by holding leaders accountable, advocating for transparency, volunteering for positions, and supporting positive change-makers.

The ED made the call during the Politeracy and Governance 101 graduation ceremony on Saturday.

He opined that, “We cannot engage a system that we do not understand,” urging the new graduands and now associates of the college to embody all that they had imbibed during the course regarding politics, leadership, love for country, and taking responsibility for the nation’s growth and development.

One of the associates, Toluwanimi Divine Alimson, said, “I have found that alot of platforms are biased, seeking attention to themselves, and through my engagements with Electoral College, Nigeria, I tried to find their loopholes, but all I could see is expediency, responsibility, love, passion, and commitment to the country, which enforced their drive to help educate, enrich and support the information base for better citizens’ involvement in governance and politics.

“This is different and special, and I hope to hold this experience with me for as long as I live.”

Similarly, Dukas Ritmwa Peace, who is a graduand, explained that Electoral College Nigeria was doing a lot in ensuring that Nigeria becomes a better country.

“The course has a simplified structure which made made me understand politics, governance and patriotism in a way I never had.

“I am proud to say that the College has given me hope and has equipped me with the right knowledge to contribute my quota to achieving a better Nigeria worth fighting for,” Peace said.

Meanwhile, the College anticipates that the one million ‘Politerate’ citizens will ignite a spark, which will be transferred to fellow citizens “until we see a new country built on the right principles, mindset, and culture,” said the Head of Politeracy at the Electoral College Nigeria, Lisa Wunmi Hassan, at the graduation ceremony.