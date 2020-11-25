By Bernard Tolani Dada |

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a University don, Professor Ignatius Uduk .

Uduk , who is a lecturer in University of Uyo was accused by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Akwa Ibom state of alleged involvement in electoral fraud.

He was alleged to have declared election results he made no impute in collating.

A statement by the commission’s head of department for Voters Education, Odaro Aisien, yesterday said INEC tried but failed to serve the professor with the court summons with respect to case no JU / 240 c / 2020.

Aisein said INEC subsequently filed a motion for substituted service which was granted on 16th November, 2020.

According to the statement, the order was subsequently served on the office of the Vice Chancellor, UNIUYO on the 17th November, 2020 directing the defendant to appear before the court on the 18th of the same month.

The statement added that when the accused did not appear a bench warrant was issued on the Professor upon the application of thecounsel to INEC, Barrister Kpoobari Sigalo.

Recalled that a high court in Ikot – Ikpene had last week arraigned one professor Peter Ogban, over alleged electoral fraud he committed during the 2019 general election.

Ogban, a professor of Soil Science also served as the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer for the Akwa Ibom North -West Senatorial District, was arraigned on two count charge of fraudulently manipulating election results in Etim Ekpo and Oruk Anam collation centres.