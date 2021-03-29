Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has received the Kona Electric Car unveiled recently by the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC.

Recall that on February 5, the NADDC, under the leadership of its Director-General, Gelani Aliyu, in collaboration with the Stallion Group, had unveiled the first locally-made electric car, Hyundai Kona, in Abuja.

The car has a price tag of N24 million per one, with 5 years battery and manufacturers’ warranty, 100 per cent electric, zero-emission and Hassle-free charging at home and workplace.

Speaking after test-driving the vehicle at Government House Sokoto, Governor Tambuwal lauded the initiative, describing it as cultural revolution that would generally affect the lifestyles and life chances of Nigerians immensely.

According to him, it is appealing that as global scientific achievements push towards zero use of fossil oil, Nigeria is having similar technological breakthroughs as the electric car that would revolutionize the way homes are made and kept, roads are built and managed.

The governor, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to take appropriate measures towards exploiting the potentials of Sokoto State in order to support the diversification of the economy of the state.

Governor Tambuwal, who disclosed that it was his first time of driving an electric car, described the technology as interesting and environment-friendly, adding that it is also cheaper in terms of maintenance.

The governor, while describing Mr Aliyu as a great ambassador of the state, assured his support to the NADDC in its bid to transform the country’s automotive sector.

He also commended the NADDC director-general for participating in the trade fair, saying that his presence had attracted a lot of investment to the state and the sub-region.

The car, being part of items on exhibition at the ongoing National Trade Fair for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states holding in Sokoto, was presented to him by the 55-year-old NADDC boss, an erstwhile America’s General Motors proud designer of 2004 Pontiac G6 and 2010 Chevrolet Volt.