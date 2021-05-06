ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Poor electrical connections and use of substandard building materials have been identified as the major cause of the fire outbreak at the Fatima Baika central market, Katsina State.

The chairman of the administrative committee and the state commissioner for works and transport, Hon Tasiu Dandagoro disclosed this while submitting a report of their findings to Governor Aminu Bello Masari yesterday.

He explained that some important elements were not provided during the temporary construction of the market which amplified the inferno during the incident, adding that unplanned structures built by individuals made it difficult to access the area to quench the fire within the shortest possible time.

The commissioner added that the market also lacked functional fire service facilities and boreholes that would have helped to reduce the extent of damages.

He therefore recommended that the government should build a block of 450 single shops or two flow of 780 shops to accommodate ictims, revealing that the committee has identified 685 traders with 605 number of shops affected in the inferno.

Responding, Governor Aminu Bello Masari thanked the committee for a job well done, assuring that the government will soon come up with a white paper on what next after the state executive council meeting.