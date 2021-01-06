BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, MICHAEL OCHE, ABAH ADAH, Abuja, ANDREW OJIEZEL,

DUSTAN AGHEDO and ADENIYI ADUNOLA, Lagos

The organised labour and Electricity consumers in the country have condemned the latest increase in tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). In fact the Trade Union Congress (TUC) is demanding an immediate reversal of the new tariff, warning that the organised labour should not be pushed to the wall.

The commission however denied increasing the tariff by 50 per cent as was being bandied by some people.

According to a statement issued by NERC yesterday, “The Commission hereby states unequivocally that NO

approval has been granted for a 50 per cent tariff increase in the tariff order for electricity distribution companies with effect from January 1, 2021.

“On the contrary, the tariff for customers on service bands D & E (customers being served less than an average of 12hrs of supply per day over a period of one month) remains frozen and subsidised in line withthe policy direction of the federal government.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPRSA) and the nation’s tariff methodology for biannual minor review, the rates for service bands A, B, C, D and E have been adjusted by N2.00 to N4.00 per kWhr to reflect the partial impact of inflation and movement in foreign exchange rates,” the statement read in part.

In the new Order NERC/225/2020, signed by the new chairman of NERC, Engr. Sanusi Garba, on December 30, 2020, and sighted yesterday, the commission said in effecting the hike, it considered the 14.9 per cent increase in inflation rate in November 2020, foreign exchange of N379.4/$1 as of December 29, 2020, available generation capacity, US inflation rate of 1.22 per cent and the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) of the power firms.

The revised Service Based Tariff (SBT) also saw increase in the rates payable by all classes of electricity users unlike the one of November 2020, that exempted low power serviced areas.

This is effective till June 2021 while a Cost Reflective Tariff (CRT) expected to raise the new cost higher will be activated from June to December 2021, the NERC Order revealed.

But the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a statement yesterday warned that the organised labour should not be pushed to the wall because it will actually do all no good.

According to TUC president, Quadri Olaleye in the statement,

“Government must revert to the old price or be willing to accept the outcome of this decision. This is a betrayal of trust and it is unfortunate.”

The TUC queried the rationale behind the new increase asking how many people can afford to pay the last bill, talk less of this recent one?

“Sometimes we wonder why this government espouses unfriendly policies that are capable of crippling the economy,” he said.

“There are many companies that have either closed shops or relocated to neighbouring countries because they cannot afford to pay the last tariff hike yet this government has done another one. Does it mean there is no other way this government can creatively generate revenue? It has become obvious that the outrages from the organised labour and the masses and the series of negotiations we had with government were justcosmetic and hypocritical.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on its part rejected the hike in electricity tariff as approved by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government and urge President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately rescind the increase.

PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola

Ologbondiyan, described the hike in electricity tariff as announced by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as insensitive, anti-people and will worsen the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians at this time.

Speaking in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP yesterday, some economic experts called on the government to quickly effect a downward review of the tariff because Nigerians are still struggling to survive economically, as most have lost jobs, coupled with high inflation and low disposable income of Nigerians, which were a fallout of the CCOVID-19 pandemic, the #EndSARS protest and now, economic recession.

They called on government to show human face in different policies they are dishing out to the masses. In his own reaction, the president general of One Nigeria Empowerment Initiative programme, Comrade Israel John, described the increase as insensitive on the part of federal government as people are still managing to survive based on massive job loss and closure of businesses occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

“Federal government has no pity on the masses who are barely making efforts to survive from the scourge of COVID-19. For a caring government such increment is uncalled off when the people are not

enjoying the electricity and when there is scarcity of almost everything because of Coronavirus Pandemic. In fact, it is

unjustifiable for government to increase price of fuel and now electricity within the space of six months. What are Nigerians benefiting from government,” he pointed out.

According to the human rights activist, “we need revolution not by gun or fight but of change of minds so that government can stop all forms of negativity towards the citizenry, if not their none lack of interest in the welfare of the masses, government would not have toyed with the idea of hiking cost of electricity which itself has not been performing to the expectation of the masses.”

Similarly, electricity consumers were unhappy about the development, as most of them said, they are still struggling to pay the current bills, wondering how they are going to survive under the new

electricity tariff regime.

While speaking with LEADERSHIP, an electricity consumer, Mr. Kunle Sanusi said, it’s of no justification as a prior notice was not given.

According to him, “I recharged on Monday and discovered this increase. No notice, no justification for the increase, no improved service reflect tariff delivery.”

He lamented that he only gets few hours of electricity, so why this increase? “It will cost more a month. I will be spending at least N38k a month if I reduce the use of some appliances such as air

condition,” he stressed.

Adedigba Taiwo, an SME business owner, also said: “Why approve the new increase in electricity tariff when there is no improvement in the power supply? In my area, it got worst from the 13th of December 2020. I was using up to 9hours in a day before but now, I hardly have 3 hours of light in a day and you approve an increase.”

“How will this ease way of doing business or encouraging SME in Nigeria? If I’m to calculate the amount I spent on Petrol in other to power generating plant, I spent minimum of 400k in a year. That is more than my yearly rent payment.”

This expense, he said, could go into saving and or “improving my business if I save and spend on it. But I have to part away with it because there is no power supply. The last 10,000 unit of power I

purchased is still there going into a month plus now just because there is no power.”

Oluwaseun also said: “we haven’t recovered from the last increment and now, another one has been enforced, Nigerians do not deserve to always be at the receiving end of Government’s failure to do the needful with the Sector, it’s time we all collectively say no to tariff hike.

On her part, Vivian Iriogbe said, “honesty, this makes me want to cry.

Have we committed any crime that we keep getting hike in electricity tariff? Why am I being punished repeatedly for being a citizen of this country? Why am I a target?

“Must I suffer more from COVID-19 consequences with tariff arsenals blazing from the federal government, state government, NERC exploitation at a time I am still struggling to adjust to a new life created by the pandemic. This is just pure injustice and inhumane.”

Also reacting, Tolani Simeon stressed that, ” I got an estimated bill of N43,600 for a 2-Bedroom flat in Nov 2020. I lodged a complaint to Ikeja Electric via a mail while copying NERC but Ikeja Electric told me I was billed accordingly based on reading on my street transformer.

NERC did not say jack. I’m not alone in this. That was the average they billed virtually all unmetered households/flats in my area. So, as if this is not enough, January, 2021, the tariff has been

increased. We can’t be mute as this point.”

A Lagos resident, Oluwatosin Ojebisi said: “This is very disappointing especially at a time of recession for crying out loud. We can’t progress like this. Some of us are already paying double digits. Just November, a friend of mine staying at Egbeda, Unity Estate, got a bill of N55,810, how do you explain that? That has not been addressed, they are increasing the electricity tariff. Where is NLC for crying out loud?”

The party contended that the reasons adduced by NERC is not enough to warrant such an increase in electricity tariff, especially at the time Nigerians are looking up to government for economic recovery

programmes and packages.

Also reacting via social media, the President, Nigeria Consumers Protection Network, Kunle Olubiyan, said even going by the N24 /Kilowatt hour tariff announced in August, Nigerians were made to pay

for Padded Cost of Electricity.

“He said, “The tariff that we had in August 2020 was heavily loaded with padded cost of production to cost inefficiencies. What it means is that Nigerians, even at N24 /Per Kilowatt Hour, were made to pay

for Padded Cost of Electricity Tariff per Kilowatt Hour.”

However, the commission has denied approving 50 per cent increase in electricity tariff with effect from 1st January, 2020.

Recall that NERC had raised tariff for the DisCos in September but that drew outrages from customers and the organised labour, promoting the federal government to suspend it while parties dialogued.

By 1st November, 2020, the suspended tariff was implemented after some

discounts were given for customers who get 12 hours and above power

supply daily. However, those with less than 12 hour supply did not get a tariff hike, according to the NERC order of November 2020.