The federal government has called for fresh interventions in the country’s electricity value chain in order to harness the over 13,000 megawatts (MWs) capacity which Remains largely underused.

Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, made the call on Thursday in Abuja during a courtesy call on him in his office by the vice president, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Complex of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr K. Kariuki, however assured that efforts were underway to achieve improved quality and quantity of electricity supply to consumers throughout the country.

While appreciating AfDB for their intervention in certain areas of the Power sector, the Minister said more intervention was needed, stating that 80 per cent MWs come from Gas while efforts are underway to move quickly to renewable energy by the engagement of independent power producers which would ultimately increase the energy supply to the National grid.

The minister directed that further interaction be made between the Federal Ministry of Power and the bank on areas of intervention and collaboration.

Speaking earlier, his guest, Mr. K. Kariuki, said AFDB appreciates the reform in the power sector in Nigeria and would be glad over its success owing to the fact that Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, adding that the success of the reform will be a guide for other countries on the continent to follow.