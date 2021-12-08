BY NSE ANTHONY-UKO, Abuja

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (MESL) is set to raise its electricity generation capacity to 1338.4 megawatts (MW) by the year 2026 as it signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Power Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (“Power China”) for the rehabilitation of Unit 1G9, as well as installation of Units 1G3 and 1G4 at Kainji Hydropower Plant (“HPP”).

This is as the electricity generating company (GenCo) decried their continuous payment of concession fees in dollars and called on the federal government to review the policy, to allow them to pay in Naira.

The chairman of Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (MESL), Col. Sani Bello (rtd), who spoke on behalf of the electricity generators, in Abuja, yesterday, said that the GenCos were facing frustrations arising from inadequate access to the dollar at the foreign exchange market.

His words, “Despite our revenues being largely in naira, our concession fees remain in dollars, leaving us exposed to huge losses on the exchange rate.

“Regrettably, most of the equipment required for the rehabilitation, installation and continued maintenance of our turbines are still being produced outside of Nigeria. We implore the Federal Government to consider a special allocation of foreign exchange to the Power Sector to alleviate the waiting period.”

Managing director/CEO, MESL Engr. Lamu Audu, said the execution of these agreements with Power China is in keeping with the company’s commitment to the federal government under the concession agreement executed in 2013, to recover the combined installed capacity of 1338.4MW, for the benefit of Nigerian homes and businesses.

“Since the commencement of operations, we have recovered a total 542MW from both Kainji & Jebba HPPs. Following the recent completion of the recovery of Kainji Unit 1G7, which will add 80MW to the National Grid, bringing our total available capacity to 1002MW and counting; with MESL making a total investment of approximately $62 million made in our capacity recovery to date. This is in addition to the c. $68 million to be spent on ongoing projects at Jebba Hydropower Plant for the overhaul of Unit 2G5 & recovery of Unit 2G6, which will put additional 192.8MW to the Grid.”

“With the execution of the contract of the recovery of Kainji Unit 1G9 and installation of Units 1G3 & 1G4, the company will also invest over $108 million, bringing total combined investments of approximately $240 million committed to our Capacity Recovery & Expansion Programme to date. The company will also commence the process for the rehabilitations of Kainji Units 1G10 & 1G8 (160MW), with a view to completing the recovery of all the Units by end of 2026,” Audu said.

According to him, MESL remains resilient in its determination to achieve its vision to be the recognised performance leader of the electricity industry in Nigeria and beyond. The installation of Kainji 1G3 & 1G4, each generating 110MW by 2025, is a bold step in this direction as we look to serve the West African Power Pool (“WAPP”) regional electricity market, which was established with Nigeria, and Kainji HPP as a focal point. With the support of our dedicated Board, Management, and staff, we will not relent, despite the liquidity and other challenges in the electricity market.

“I would like to use this opportunity to extend special appreciation to the regulators, and other stakeholders present here today. We will continue to partner with you in our bid to drive progressive change in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. I would also like to thank our contractors Power China, for your professionalism in bringing this transaction to a mutually beneficial close. To our ever-reliable legal advisers, Messrs. Olajide Oyewole LLP and technical advisers; your diligence on this transaction is highly appreciated. We also thank our financial partners who have continued to support our business by making financing in the form of loans, available to fund these projects,”

“It is our strong desire and hope that the regulatory landscape provides an enabling environment as we look forward to a more liberalized electricity market, which will foster sustainability, commercial viability and facilitate growth & development for the Nigerian economy as a whole, the MD said.