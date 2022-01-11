The Olu Afobaje Ile Ibadan, Chief Wahab Popoola has declared that the elevation of Ibadan High Chiefs to Royal Majesties by the past administration in Oyo State is an honorary one devoid of all traditional rites that accompany the installation of an Ibadan Oba.

Popoola who spoke on a radio programme monitored in Ibadan said the elevation of the High Chiefs was honorary and for status enhancement, stressing that such was not the traditional rite to the installation of Oba in the ancient city.

Popoola insisted that none of the expected traditional rites that should precede the installation of an Olubadan was observed for the elevated High Chiefs.

He said the Mapo Hall where the presentation was done should ordinarily be a final place a newly installed king should be.

According to him, contrary to the assumption of some people that late Governor Abiola Ajimobi destroyed the Ibadan traditional system by the elevation, adding that what the former governor did was to promote the interest of Ibadan.

Oluwo Afobaje Ile Ibadan stressed that the inability of the late governor to wait for the reform to resonate with the people before he carried out their elevations led to his being misunderstood.

