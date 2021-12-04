Gospel music star, Omoniyi Joseph Akomolafe, popularly known as Elgibbor Niyi, is set to drop a new music video to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The song titled, “Smile Again”, is a from his 2010 album with the same title.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP E-Train, he disclosed that every birthday anniversary is an opportunity for him to reflect and give back to the society.

“Every year of my birthday, I send something to widows, and I’ve been doing that for a couple of years now. I do that because when you are alive and still breathing you need to give thanks to God. My mantra is giving hope and helping people,” he said.

Speaking further, Elgibbor Niyi, who is also a producer, cinematographer, speaker and entrepreneur said; “On my birthday I will be releasing a video of a song from my 2010 album ‘Smile Again’. In fact, that is the title of the album. The song talks about my struggles, I was homeless but it’s been grace all along because it has not been easy but God just smiled on me.

“I remember in 1996, I had to leave Zaria for Lagos. I was born in Kaduna and grew up in Zaria. I had to leave for Lagos in search of greener pastures. I was sleeping in so many uncompleted buildings, everything was so bad. But looking at it now, fast forward to this point, God has been faithful.

“I’ve been able to work with some of the best recording artists, I travel out of the country to work and it’s just God. So when I look back at those things, celebrating my birthday is a new year, so I want to give back,” Niyi stated.

He added that May 2021 marked his 20th year as a recording artist and he was already working on a new project titled ‘Carrier’.

“This album is a collection of my experiences for over 20 years, so I’m putting different sounds together from R and B, Naija flavour and gospel. Everything is on this album. That’s why I titled it ‘Carrier’, it is just a collection of Elgibbor Niyi for over 20 years, that’s what people should expect,” he added.

On his advice for upcoming artistes, who are yet to make a mark in the industry, he said; “Just remain relevant, not just being relevant, relevance without consistency will fade away. So I will ask them to be consistent and be true to themselves.”