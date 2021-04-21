BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Contact/Strategy Committee, Dr Ikechi Emenike has said Abia State is being undermined by what he described as elite docility, promotion of mediocrity, apathy, and political hypocrisy.

Emenike stated this during a stakeholders meeting at his Umukabia Okpuala residence in Umuahia north local government area, saying the situation will continue until the elite begin to work together for the development of the state.

The meeting which was the third in the year had over 1,000 attendants drawn from the academia, professions, clergy, student unions, youth organisations, and trade associations among others from across the 17 local government areas of the state.

“What is happening in the state is enough to make someone ashamed about it. 2023 will not be like previous years because the people have had enough misrule. We have to anchor on and believe in God for the desired change,” he said.

The development economist, publisher, IMF, World Bank, and AfDB consultant, argued that with his rich background, he has studied how many obscure economies were transformed to international prominence through good management.

He maintained that if given the opportunity to serve the state as the governor in 2023, he would do what were needed to put it on the right track over 22 years ago because he knows where and how to secure the required resources to do them. Emenike, who served as the director of strategy during President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 campaign said when they formed the party it was not popular in this part of the country, adding ,” Fortunately we have made it the first choice of the people.”

According to the chairman of the state registration and revalidation committee of the party, Senator Muhammed Gada, the situation in the state has become so bastardized in the past 20 years even when it has quality leaders and abundant resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by two members of the committee, Alhaji Sani Mainasara and Mallam Aliyu Babangida, he described Emenike “as an epitome of consistency, highly intelligent, and a man with impeccable integrity and high sense of party loyalty.”

Speaking earlier, a member of the party’s Elders Forum in the state, Engr Chris Okpechi said they want to improve the politics and to end godfatherism, adding that the situation has already made it a low-hanging fruit for the major opposition party.

Others who spoke on the need for change in the state under the leadership of Emenike, include Chief Okoro Orji, a renowned political heavyweight and Mazi Enyi Harbor, coordinator of the state strategy team of the party, and Deacon Obinna Atuonwu.