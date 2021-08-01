An indigenous solar powered kiosk, popularly known as Elite Solar Kiosk has received commendable Applause from young Entrepreneurs and small business owners for its economic benefits and development impacts to commerce in Nigeria and across Africa. This was confirmed by our Reporter after a survey on the beneficiaries of Elite Solar kiosks in Nigeria.

According to the survey conducted by StatePress, we realized that Elite Solar Kiosk has indeed remained veritable in the sustainability of poverty eradication for hardworking Artisans and especially youths, as well as support women, as it provides them with a safer, more conducive and better platform to do business.

The Elite Solar Smart Kiosk is developed with corresponding equipments and solar power, which is rated to provide all day power, as well as over 10 hours backup after sunset, with facilities for varying SME business applications. Potential investors, Government agencies, both at Federal and state levels are therefore encouraged to support the availability and expansion of Elite Solar Kiosk for young and prospective Nigeria business Owners.

The survey further reviews that since 60% of Nigeria Population is youth, 10% are elites the remaining percentage are the artisans who depend on small business opportunities available by Elite Solar Kiosk to survive make ends meet especially with their inability to get white-collar jobs because of their educational deficiency.

The Kiosk helps more youths and women who are into small businesses to grow and survive, if Government and private Institutions support the vision of empowerment and economic improvements in Nigeria. Elite Solar Kiosk is built and designed by Elite Logistics Services Limited. It is however a one-stop, multi-user, quick-build, easily-deployable and modularly-fabricated SME vending unit.

However, Elite Solar Kiosk is fully-powered by renewable clean solar energy, which provides a smart, inclusive, and data-driven modular platform for standardizing and coordinating sustainable street and community-level retail activities for artisans, Nigerian youths, women-owned SMEs, and persons with disabilities.