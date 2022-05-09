With many African countries rife with conflict and slow development, one of Africa’s leading investors and philanthropists, and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and chairman of United Bank of Africa (UBA) Tony Elumelu has said engaging young people is a way of achieving peace on the continent.

Speaking during a discourse at a Fireside Chat hosted by the U.S. Institute of Peace and The Heritage Foundation in Washington DC at the weekend, Elumelu said young people who are engaged in bettering their own lives and their communities will reject the lures of extremism and crime.

“Entrepreneurship, peace and conflict are linked one way or the other” he said noting that for Africa, a strong private sector, spurred by entrepreneurs, is critical to advancing peace, stability and development.

He furthered that while promoting business formation is no substitute for strengthening Africa’s weak infrastructure, governance and institutions, neither are challenging business conditions a reason to delay unleashing the entrepreneurial energies of African youth.

Also speaking at the event, USIP’s president and chief executive, Lise Grande noted that the private sector makes innumerable contributions to securing peace. She furthered that it provides jobs and economic opportunities, promotes education, advances institutions that protect the rule of law, and helps to address the social pressures that lead to extremism and democratic backsliding.

On his part, Research Fellow for Africa at the Heritage Foundation, Joshua Meservey, explained that the social pressures leading to extremism include a soaring population. He added that 60 percent of Africans are younger than 25 and by 2035 the continent’s working class will likely be larger than China’s or India’s.

Similarly, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for Africa, Dana Banks, stated that “by necessity, peace and security are in a symbiotic and simultaneous relationship with greater economic growth and investment.”

Earlier, Elumelu had charged that United states on increased partnerships that would see the African continent emerge from the seat of underdevelopment. Elumelu pointed to a partnership with Google as a good example of the relationships that can promote entrepreneurship among young Africans.

He noted that the tech giant has committed a team to expand the training capacity of the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s digital network, which already includes about a million active and aspiring entrepreneurs. As the foundation’s program can only accept up to 2,000 students from 350,000 applicants, Google is helping develop a training platform with unlimited reach keyed to African conditions.

“That digital partnership is such critical support for Africa. Our internet connectivity? Not so great. Available bandwidth? Not so great. Yet this young African is connected to the rest of the world. And that is an area we know we need to focus on.”

On what the United States can do to improve Africa’s governance, Elumelu said “people are beginning to wonder if the U.S. is still there for Africa because of the foray into Africa by other world powers.”

Despite this, he said, America remains admired and respected. A critical step would be to make sure aid makes it past the “last mile” to its intended recipients and purposes; another would be supporting institutional infrastructure that helps address sustainability; and U.S. policymakers and financial institutions should impress on African leaders how their own political goals and private sector success are linked.

He noted further that there needs to be a “reimagining of what Africa needs”, a necessity demonstrated by a dangerous level of youth unemployment that is not improving, adding that the recent string of coups across Africa should serve as a “wake-up call” for the urgency of addressing the social and economic conditions that lead to political instability.

Elumelu had called for a “reimagined” U.S. relationship with Africa. Washington needs to shift its focus from aid that inevitably encourages dependency to support for institutions that help empower a burgeoning population through businesses and the jobs they support.

Dana Banks, the National Security Council’s senior director for Africa, however assured that the Biden administration is “looking at how we can partner and how we can support entrepreneurs on the continent,” for now primarily through Prosper Africa.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation is aimed at spurring entrepreneurship across the continent, committing $100 million over 10 years to the project. The foundation has offered training to more than 15,000 entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, drawing from hundreds of thousands of applicants to the program.

Upon completion, each receives a $5,000 grant that Elumelu said is aimed to fund proof of concept for their plan. The foundation seeks to scale its dispersion of knowledge on business formation through the TEF Connect digital network, which links over a million African entrepreneurs. The foundation has partnerships with the European Commission, the United Nations, Red Cross and other development agencies.