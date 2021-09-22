Businessman and chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, has selected 12 Africans for a mentorship programme.

Elumelu made the announcement on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday. Although he did not say when the programme would begin or end.

The chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), who is an economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, took to his Facebook page to thank everyone who submitted entries to be part of his next mentorship session.

“We have such great minds on our continent and it was tough making a selection of 12 people,” Elumelu wrote.

Those selected include Kengne Carl, Theodora Isola, Nyangi Nyalwal, Ikenna Eneze, Chioma Chukwuka, Ekene Obioha, Alhassan Koligu Hamza, Makanaka Msipa, Moses Tumukunde, ‘Anko’ Rabura Kamau, Babatunde Adejokun, Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, and Nmachukwu Onyema.

He added that they will be contacted via their Facebook Messengers.

Recall Elumelu had earlier on September 10, 2021 called for entries to participate in his next mentorship session through his Facebook page in order to select those who will be part of the live session.

He asked interested applicants to share with him in the comment section what they do and how it’s improving the lives of the people.

“I will make a selection of 10 people (by Tuesday, 14th of September) from the entires to join my next mentorship session,” he had said.