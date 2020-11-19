By NAHUM SULE |

The embattled managing director of Taraba Micro Finance Bank, Mr. Nasiru Audu Baba has petitioned the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad against the Taraba State Chief Judge, Justice Filibus Andertur, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Sam Adda and others over alleged malicious prosecution, damage, false information and contempt of court.

Baba also alleged that the chief magistrate of one of the courts in the state Shehu Vocks had granted stringent conditions of bail bond of N10million, a surety in like sum and a deposit of N2million, who is also to surrender the keys of the bank, following his arraignment on June 19, 2020 on allegation of fraud.

Baba further alleged that a Federal High Court in Jalingo restrained the state Ministry of Justice from interfering with the affairs of the Micro Finance Bank, through an exparte orde.

Baba said he has appealed his trial before the Supreme Court, and wants the CJN to direct the Chief Judge of Taraba to respect an exparte order of certiorar and discontinue the case before the court until the application for judicial review pending before the Supreme Court is finally determined.