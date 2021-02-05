All Progressives Congress (APC) National Woman Leader; Hon. Stella Okotete has urged Nigerian women and Deltans to embrace the APC as the party kicks off its registration and revalidation exercise.

She stated this at the country home of the Deputy President of the Senate; Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in Orhomuru-Orogun, Delta state during the flag off of the exercise in Delta state.

The registration and revalidation committee were part of the entourage of the APC National Woman including the National Youth Leader, Barr. Ismael Ahmed.

Speaking to a large crowd of party faithfuls from the three senatorial districts of Delta state, Hon. Okotete stressed the need for the members of the party to revalidate their membership and also mobilize new members for registration. She further cautioned that nobody should be deprived of the exercise as politics is a game of numbers.

Highlight of the occasion was the revalidation of the membership of the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege to the cheers of party faithfuls present.

The state Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Prophet Jones Erue thanked the team from Abuja and assured them of his cooperation in ensuring that the exercise becomes hitch-free.

The team proceeded to Effurun where the minister of state for Labour and Productivity; Chief Festus Keyamo also revalidated his party membership.

Next was Ekrerhavwen where Hon Stella Okotete revalidated her membership to the applause of her people. A meeting of all ward excos, leaders, unit chairmen and stakeholders presided over by Hon. Okotete was immediately convened behind closed doors.

Speaking to newsmen shortly thereafter, the APC National Woman Leader assured all Deltans that a level playing ground will be given to all prospective and new members