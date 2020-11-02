By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has called on the youths in the country to embrace dialogue as a means of achieving peace and unity.

The governor made the call at the weekend, during a programme organised by Nasarawa Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Leadership (NYIPGL), in Lafia.

The conference with the theme ”We Cannot Always Build The Future for Our Youths, but We Can Build Our Youths for The Future” took place at the Ta’al Conference Hotel in Lafia, the state capital.

Addressing the youths, Governor Abdullahi Sule expressed delight in the initiative of youths of the state in coming up with such a lofty idea when the country was pacifying youths to embrace dialogue in expressing their grievances.

Governor Sule, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Youths and Sport, Yakubu Kwanta, consequently tasked the youths to always engage in activities that would build confidence of the society in them.

“I therefore call for partnership and collaboration between government and Civil Society groups with meaningful programmes that will better the lives of youths of the state,” Sule maintained.

The governor concluded by admonishing the youths to be self-reliant and learn entrepreneurship skills in order to contribute meaningfully towards economic development of the state.

Also speaking, chairman of the occasion, Hassan Liman (SAN), encouraged youths in the state to be conscious of quest for a better society as empowering the youths was the best bet for a guaranteed future.

Liman cautioned the youths not to allow themselves to be used as tool for political thuggery and all forms of criminality as according to him, the #EndSARS campaign has been hijacked by enemies of the youths.”

In his remarks, President of the NYIPGL, Faruk Mohammed Ofoku, stated that the group was incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission with a shared vision for promoting peace, unity and development of the state, as well as capacity building for youth leadership roles.