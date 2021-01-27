By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Former Presidential candidate of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), in the 2019 general elections, Ambassador Felix Johnson Osakwe has urged the federal government to embrace dialogue as a means to end ongoing crisis in South-West Nigeria.

He stated this while expressing concerns over the state of affairs in a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to seek for amicable ways to resolve the crisis.

He stressed that since the country has been effected by COVID-19 pandemic, security challenges and economic downturn at this time, there is a need for the federal government to take responsibility in ensuring that the stability of the country was not compromised.

He noted that as an Ambassador for Peace with the Universal Peace Federation, he was worried about the deteriorating situation and the confrontational stance about the matter especially with regards to the Pro-Yoruba activist and agitator, Sunday Igboho.

“I am strongly of the opinion that what Mr. President needs to do now is to embrace peaceful dialogue and be the father of the entire nation. He should push for peace and call the agitating parties to a parley and get them to resolve the issues. There is already a lot of tension in the air and considering how tenuous 2020 was for us all, it is only appropriate that as we get on about building back better and rebuilding our economy, we don’t tear down what small wins we have recorded by inciting and perpetuating more conflicts, either explicitly or by complicity,” he said.