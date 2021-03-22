ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji has urged Nigerians to embrace indigenous companies in their domain to fast track development of their communities.

The revered monarch stated this when the Chief Executive Officer of Titan Farms, a fast-growing agribusiness company in Nigeria, Engineer Gbenga Eyiolawi and his team visited him at his palace in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said by embracing the indigenous firms in their domains, they would help in developing the communities and be a part of their success stories.

Olubadan said, “Identifying with Titan Farms is as a result of the sterling way they have carried out their work since inception. I am personally impressed with the leadership qualities of the CEO; and the brand’s genuine desire to put smiles on people’s faces by virtue of their products and services”.

It would be recalled that the management of the firm recently made the Olubadan of Ibadan land their patron in a day filled with pomp and pageantry

According to Titan Farms Chief Executive Officer, Oba Adetunji has displayed so far, fatherly support to ensure that the company and Ibadan in particular, experience rapid growth.