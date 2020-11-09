BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has called on legislators, federal, state and local governments to embrace town planning in order to improve human settlements and economic activities in the country, adding that town planning emphasises spatial arrangement of human activities.

The chairman, FCT chapter of Tpl, Garba Jibrin stated this in Abuja yesterday, in commemoration of 2020 World Town Planning Day, with the theme, “Rebuilding our Broken Cities: Role of Town Planning”.

World town planning day is celebrated annually on 8th November, in recognition of the role of town planning in establishing livable urban communities and creating awareness of the environmental impact produced by the development of cities and territories.

He noted that the #EndSARS protest led to massive destruction of urban facilities, structures and infrastructure across the States, a situation that highlighted the need to rebuild broken cities.

This, he said it’s an opportunity to engage the services of town planners for remodelling the cities destroyed by the #EndSARS protest and make them more functional and resilient.

Jibrin reiterated that the basic role of town planners lie in its power of creativity by turning harsh conditions into more liveable environment, as well as setting the stage for productivity, noting that town planning has been used effectively to cope with issues of unsustainable development, population growth and climate change.

He noted that like a human life deliberately planned, prepared and shaped for particular assignments, cities and communities could also be planned, prepared and shaped for the livability of man and other living organisms.

The chairman maintained that the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the significance of towns and cities and the need to plan human settlements especially the urban areas that accommodates about 50 percent of the world’s population.