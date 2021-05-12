BY Hannatu Musawa

As Iliyasu Adamu woke up to the news that the first silver of the new moon had been sighted the night before, he felt a sense of optimism that he had not felt in a very long time. There was no doubt in his mind that this Eid ul-Fitr would be like no other. As he continued to get ready to celebrate the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan, he was focused on one duty that he was determined to fulfill by the end of the day.

Burgundy was Iliyasu’s favorite color; he had always wanted to wear a burgundy Sallah outfit. But it was not a color that was traditionally used to sew Babbar Riga.

About four years ago, on a trip to the market, Iliyasu’s eye caught sight of the most beautifully burgundy colored material he had ever seen. Instantly, it was love at first sight for Iliyasu and he bought it. Iliyasu went straight to his tailor to sew a special Babbar Riga with the most artistic yellow embroidery.

As Iliyasu put on his work of genius and struggled to move in the over-starched burgundy regalia, he felt a sense of pride and contentment to be wearing a garment that reflected the optimism and brightness that he felt within himself. As he and his outfit jerkily and stiffly proceeded to the Mosque for the Eid prayer, his mind went to the other important task he had promised himself he would fulfill today.

Ramadan, the month on the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset, was usually a spiritually fulfilling but difficult period for Iliyasu. While he was satisfied with the inner peace he felt when he prayed and beseeched God for forgiveness and mercy during Ramadan, the abstention from food was really a great challenge for a ‘tuwo’ and ‘fura’ loving Iliyasu. He loved food almost more than anything else in his life and the humongous size of Iliyasu’s stomach exposed his secret habit of stuffing six servings of tuwo and 10 cups of fura in one meal.

In the past Iliyasu had dedicated his prayers during Ramadan to seeking God’s intervention in the welfare of himself and his immediate family, but this year was different. Due to certain events Iliyasu had experienced within the last 18 months, this year, he went into his Ramadan prayer to pray to Allah for different needs. For Iliyasu, this Ramadan was an exercise in patience, understanding and discipline; an exercise in which he needed to search his soul and learn what the true message of Ramadan represents in his life.

There was an inner feeling that Iliyasu nursed which, up until 18 months ago, he never let anyone know. Iliyasu had an innate and vicious hatred for anyone that practiced a religion that was not Islam.

By the time Iliyasu realized that he nursed these deep feelings, he tried to dismiss them because he worked with non-Muslims. Over time, that hatred had grown into a severe loathing. From Iliyasu’s point of view, Muslims in his community were constantly accused, persecuted and targeted.

For over eight years, Iliyasu had lived with his family in the same house. He loved where he lived because it had all the amenities that his family needed. But the one negative of living in the house for Iliyasu, was living next to his neighbor, Cletus.

Cletus Samson and his family had moved into the house next-door approximately five months after Iliyasu. In the seven and half years that they were neighbors, the two men had barely spoken to each other. There seemed to be silent understanding of hatred between born-again Christian Cletus and devoutly Islamic Iliyasu.

This feeling changed one morning when Iliyasu saw the face of a grieving, drained and dejected Cletus outside. Cletus looked by every definition a broken man. Iliyasu came to learn that Cletus’s son had been murdered on his way from school during the latest sectarian violence. Feeling a strange and unwelcome empathy towards his neighbor, Iliyasu had to stop himself from going to hold Cletus. From that day on, Iliyasu constantly thought and dreamt of Cletus and the broken look on the man’s face. Confused and irritated with his feelings, Iliyasu decided to use the Holy period to pray on the matter.

As this year’s Ramadan came, Iliyasu moved to the Mosque to be in complete devotion to Allah and pray to God for an understanding in patience, discipline, kindness and the message of Ramadan. He wanted to know and be enlightened as to the right and correct thing for him to do as a devout Muslim. By the end of Ramadan, there was no doubt that Iliyasu had well and truly been touched by the essence of the Holy month.

Now he understood that the lessons of Ramadan were not just about self-discipline but about a personal growth to becoming better in every aspect of a person’s life. He learnt that Ramadan teaches us to be more understanding of the needs of others, to be more compassionate, to be more sincere and to have a feeling of brotherhood towards everyone. He learnt that, as humans, we can-not divest ourselves from the misery of others despite their beliefs; that we cannot shrug it off saying that it does not concern us because to do this would be an injustice to humanity. He learnt that all of humanity is the family of God and the most beloved to God is the one who is of most benefit to his children.

He read of the Holy Prophet’s (SAW) teachings to treat the people of the Book, the Jews and the Christians, with respect and tolerance. He came across scriptures, which stated that The Prophet’s (SAW) first acts after his emigration to Medina was to establish an agreement with the Jews, which would ensure them full protection, respect their beliefs and give them equal rights. He wished that every other extremist under the misguided belief that they were promoting the cause of Islam by hurting those who share a different belief to them would be touched by the message of understanding in the way he has.

With that realization, he knew what he had to do in order to become a better Muslim. Iliyasu decided not to hate anymore and not to be ignorant in his duty as a human being and as a Muslim. He decided that, by the end of the day, he would go to Cletus’ house, apologize to him, console him, offer his hand in neighborly friendship to him and invite him over for Eid buffet.

Oblivious of the giggles and public stares of astonishment that followed his every move, Iliyasu adjusted his burgundy Baban Riga. Rustling and scrunching as he wobbled with his stomach ahead of him, he proceeded towards Cletus’ front door. Reaching his destination, Iliyasu smoothed his shocking garment over a stomach that was getting ready to be well and truly satisfied.

As a shocked Cletus opened the door to this huge burgundy and yellow eyesore, he froze in disbelief. Not knowing whether to laugh out hysterically or yell at the monstrosity before him, Cletus’ eyes fell on Iliyasus left hand, which held a bag that had a number of items wrapped in burgundy paper. Iliyasu outstretched his right hand gently towards Cletus in a gesture of friendship.

In that moment, no words were necessary; both men had a complete mutual understanding of the conversation in their unspoken words. Instantly reading the regret, empathy, alliance and understanding on Iliyasu’s face, Cletus smiled back, nodded his head and stood aside to invite his neighbor into his house.

…This Ramadan, as new friends Iliyasu and Cletus sit down to celebrate Sallah as neighbors, one hopes that Nigerians all over, despite their beliefs and identities, will stop the ignorant rants and hate and embrace the spirit of brotherhood, understanding and neighborliness.

As we sight the first silver of the new moon to mark the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations, here’s hoping that we can all embrace a spirit of compassion, respect, charity, forgiveness, understanding and peaceful coexistence much in the way Cletus Samson and a burgundy Iliyasu Adamu did.

I wish everyone celebrating Sallah, Eid Mubarak!