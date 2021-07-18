Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), governor, Godwin Emefiele, the minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Olusegun Awolowo and the Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof Adesoji Adesugba, are billed to speak at the 1st Abuja SME Conference and Exhibition.

The conference scheduled for 16th and 17th, August is organised by several stakeholders coordinated by the National Chamber Policy Advocacy Centre of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the patronship of the minister of trade and governor of Central Bank.

The event is geared towards building the capacity of SMEs for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and address internal hindrances working against SMEs in Nigeria. The issues for discussion and resolution include fast tracked implementation of the new national MSME policy, proposal for a legal framework to harmonise SME taxation, harmonisation of regulatory permits and ease of access to governmental incentives to the SMEs.

The conference will also focus on creating a statutory annual platform for bringing together stakeholders and operators in the field of Small and Medium Enterprises to address the challenges of the sector.

According to a statement from the organisers, the conference is built as a statutory annual meeting point to analyse and proffer solutions to those problems.

Emefiele will deliver a keynote address on several efforts by the apex bank to energise the economy, particularly the SME sector.