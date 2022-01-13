The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dissociated itself from a report by an online medium claiming that CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele may resign his position to contest for 2023 Presidential election.

The report said Emefiele would most likely resign his position to join the presidential race this January.

But LEADERSHIP findings yesterday showed that the report was false as senior officials of the bank told our reporter that there was nothing of such, at least for now.

CBN spokesman Osita Nwasinobi who spoke exclusively to LEADERSHIP said the report was a distraction from the CBN’s focus on it’s mandate of minding monetary policies, financial stability and supporting government programmes.

“I don’t know where that platform got their news from. We discuss monetary policies at the Central Bank and how to support the government, we don’t discuss politics. All these distractions, they should leave us out of them so that we do our job,” CBN spokesman Nwasinobi said in a conversation with our correspondent.

Another director at the apex bank said it was too early in the day to tag Emefiele with presidential ambition when the presidential election was still over a year away.

The report by the online had quoted a source at the bank saying that Mr Emefiele told his four deputy governors in December last year that he would be quiting his position as the Central Bank governor to contest for presidency this month.

Emefiele is serving his second term of five years in office.

He was first appointed CBN Governor by former President Goodluck Jonathan and was reappointed for the same position by current President Muhammadu Buhari.