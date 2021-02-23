Former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, has let his fans catch a glimpse of the eye-popping mission he built in Owerri, Imo State.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner took to his Instagram yesterday to share a never-seen-before video (Watch Here) from his housewarming ceremony.

The event was attended by singer Phyno, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, and many other dignitaries.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.”

Recalls that early this year, the Nigerian international recently completed a world-class hospital in his hometown.

Despite retiring from international football in 2015, the 33-year-old forward has fulfilled his promise to the people of his hometown in Imo state.

The two-story building is located along the highway which can be accessible to people to have quality health services.