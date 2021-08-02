As part of measures towards retrofitting the schools in line with its policy over the declaration of state of emergency education, the Yobe State Government will soon embark on the renovation of six more secondary schools across the state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, while inspecting the secondary schools to be renovated said his administration is committed to the provision of both teaching and learning material for sound education.

Buni who was represented by his deputy, Hon Idi Barde Gubana said the first phase of renovation work over 60 per cent of primary and secondary schools were renovated in addition to the provision of structures as well as teaching and learning materials.

He said the government has apart from other strategies that will enhance productivity and increase the teachers allowance among others.

“As the state government is set to awards contract for the second phase for the renovation of secondary schools His Excellency has directed for an assessment tour to the identified schools to be renovated in the second phase, which include GGC Damaturu, GGSS Ngelzarma, GTSC Damagum, Fika GSS Potiskum, GSS Degubi and GSS Yusufari respectively.”

Addressing the students at the schools visited, governor Buni advised them to take their studies with all seriousness in addition to obedience to their teachers and parents.

He expressed happiness that due to the government’s efforts there was with the gradual upscale in the performance of the students in external examination, attributing the success to the declaration of state of emergency on the education sector by governor Buni.

The commissioner ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss, who was part of the tour said the ministry remained resolute in meeting the mandate of the governor towards the development of education in the state.