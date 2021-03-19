ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu, has appointed the former chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Salihu Alfa Belgore, as the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque.

The board is the highest decision-making body of the mosque and it’s responsible to the emir who is its president and custodian.

It oversees the general management and maintenance of the world class mosque.

Justice Belgore’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by the secretary-general of the board, Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar.

AbdulGafar said Belgore played a prominent role and donated generously to the reconstruction of the mosque and has been a committed member of the board, having served as chairman of its sub- committee on investment.

“The 84-year-old former CJN holds the traditional title of Wanbai of Ilorin and is a member of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), International Bar Association (IBA), Nigeria Body of Benchers and Overseas Master of the Bench, Honourable Society of the Inner Temple and was CJN between 2006 and 2007.

“He replaces Justice Abdulkadir Orire, the Marafa and Sarkin Malami of Ilorin, who died recently,” AbdulGafar stated.