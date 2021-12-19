The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, yesterday turbaned Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, as Talban Daura and district head of Kwasarawa community.

Umar said at the occasion that Buhari deserved to be appointed as district head considering the development strides brought to the emirate by his father.

He added that in his new role, he would be visiting Daura regularly and be participating in the daily routines of the emirate council, contributing his quota to its development.

The emir commended President Buhari for the positive impact his administration is making in rejuvenating the nation’s infrastructure and economic diversification.

In his speech, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State urged residents of the state to intensify effort in fighting banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state, saying the state government had made laws that empowered traditional rulers and community leaders to be actively involved in security affairs within their domains.

He said everyone should be blamed for the rising spate of insecurity in the state and some parts of the nation.

He added that all hands most be on deck to combat the menace of banditry because security operatives are inadequate to protect all neighborhoods at this material time.

While congratulating the president’s son for the appointment Masari urged him to emulate the good deeds of his father which is the reason for the honour and conferment of the title.

The Daura Emirate Council recently appointed President Buhari’s nephew, Musa Haro, as district head of Buhari’s ancestral town of Dumurkol.

In attendance at the turbanning were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Kano State’s Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, were equally in attendance.

Also in attendance were the Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero; former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff and members of the Katsina State House of Assembly.