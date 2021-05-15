By HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

The Emir of Fika and chairman, Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa, has called on the people of the state to continue to embrace peaceful coexistence and shun acts capable of inciting violence.

He made the plea in a Sallah message from his palace in Potiskum, Yobe State.

He said, “We call on our people to be extra vigilant about strange movements of unknown persons in their communities, let’s always know who is living around us in order to overcome the current security challenges in the nation,” he said.

He appealed to the people to continue to be patient with the current economic situation in the country, and urged them to pray for improvement and prosperity.

He enjoined parents to always carefully monitor their children and give them proper upbringing in order to be responsible in the society.

In a similar massage, the Emir of Ngazargamu, Ahmed Tijjani Ibn Saleh, charged Nigerians to continue to pray for economic prosperity, peace and unity.

He noted that the growth and development of any nation depends heavily on harmonious working relationship among her citizens.

The monarch also implored the Muslim faithful to imbibe the culture of tolerance, patience, charity and perseverance as preached in the Holy Quran and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), adding that the Ramadan fast had left behind good legacies worthy of adopting always.

A statement from the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Suleiman, emphasised the need to always promote love. He commended the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, for his efforts and contributions to the state since his assumption of office and prayed Allah to guide his administration for the good and progress of the state and humanity in general.

The monarch thanked security agencies for their roles in the maintenance of peace in the state.