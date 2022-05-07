The Super Bikes Club Associations of Nigeria (SCAN) has appointed the

Emir of Gombe, HRH Alhaji Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III as its

grand patron.

The appointment of the first class monarch was announced at the palace

of the Emir in Gombe when members of SCAN paid a Sallah homage to the

Emir led by the president of SCAN, Mr Gomes Adebowale.

Adebowale, who on behalf of the group presented a brand new BMW K1600B Intercontinental Tourer

to the Emir as a token of SCAN’s appreciation for the Royal Father’s acceptance of his appointment.

He explained that they brought one of the best supper power bikes, a

2021 digital bike to the Emir whom they explained have been performing

an outstanding fatherly role to the Gombe chapter of the association, and giving

SCAN members inspiration and support in their various chosen fields of endeavours.

He said the objective of the association is to harmonise all other

biking clubs in the nation and preach safety among bikers as they ply

the roads.

According to him, some of the safety measures to be embraced by power

bikes users include; wearing helmets, hand gloves, boots and other

safety kits adding that if a biker rides responsibly, he will be safe

on the roads.

“Biking is a way of commuting within the society. While some people

have cars, we have bikes. You can ride your power bike in town, but we

want them to observe speed limits,” he said.

Responding, the Emir, HRH Alhaji Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III,

expressed appreciation to the Super Bikes Club Association of Nigeria

for appointing him as their grand patron and for donating the bike to

him.

He urged them to always ride carefully, obey traffic rules and respect

the rights of other road users as they ply the streets.

The Royal Father also assured the association that the bike donated to

him would be put to a very good use.

The over 60 Bikers who stormed Gombe for the event were hosted by the

president of the Jewel Bikers Motor Club (JBMC), Mr Hussein Misari.

Masari, while welcoming the various bikers associations to Gombe State

said JBMC has been involved in various developmental programmes in

Gombe State including fighting desertification.

He said JBMC members have planted over 17,000 trees across Gombe and

Bauchi States in the last two years.

“JMBC members have donated over 6,500 copies of school exercise books

to pupils in Gombe and Adamawa States and the club has also in the

past organised visits to hospitals where professional doctors among us

have offered free medical services to patients. Our last visit was the

Federal Medical Centre Gombe in early March, 2022,” Misari said.