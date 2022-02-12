The Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, over the demise of Alh Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto.

Sulu-Gambari expresed sadness over the death of Magaji Danbaba, the only surviving grandson of the late Premier of the defunct Northern Region and Sardaunan Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The monarch described Danbaba’s demise as unfortunate and monumental loss to humanity.

In a condolence message by the Kwara monarch’s spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir described the deceased as a highly respected traditional chief who touched many souls through his social connections and economic endowments.

“Magaji Hassan Danbaba will forever be remembered for his generosity, steadfastness and humility. His death is a colossal loss to humanity in general and to the Sokoto caliphate in particular.

“I commiserate with His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, government and people of Sokoto State, families, associates and friends of the deceased,” he added.

The Emir prayed Allah to forgive Danbaba’s shortcomings, accept his good deeds, admit him into Al-janatul firdaus and give his families the fortitude to bear the great loss.

