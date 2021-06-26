The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari, has urged Nigerian youths to spend more of their time in seeking knowledge.

He reminded the youths that Islam and other religions value and celebrate knowledgeable people.

Sulu-Gambari made the call while presenting certificates and gifts to the five youths that excelled in a quiz competition organised by Sheik Alimi Foundation for Peace and Development at his palace in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Emir added: “Whoever seeks knowledge and help other people to learn will get astonishing rewards from the Almighty Allah. Allah will grant him/her high ranks in this world and the hereafter.”

He thanked the organisers of the quiz competition for promoting scholarship amongst the youths and for sustaining the legacies of Sheikh Alimi.

National president of Sheikh Alimi Foundation, Dr. AbdulKadir Oba-Solagberu, said the overall winner of the competition will be sponsored on holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia while the remaining four will receive monetary gifts.

For his part, national missioner of the Foundation, Dr Hussain Arikewusola, also urged the participants and youths to pay greater attention to knowledge acquisition.