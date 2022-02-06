Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, was among thousands of sympharisers that attended the funeral prayer for the late Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi III on Sunday at Jama’are local government area of State.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Bauchi, Imam Bala Ahmed Baban Inna.

Other dignitaries present at the funeral included the Emir of Bauchi, Alh. Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu; Bauchi deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela, as well as former governor of Bauchi State, Barr Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, other top government officials.

Others were Emirs of Katagum, Misau Ningi, Dass, all in Bauchi State, and Hadeja and Dutse in Jigawa State, including that of Potiskum from Yobe State, among others.

The Emir Jama’are died early Sunday morning at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness that kept him away from public view for years. He is survived by two wives and 36 children.

Alhaji Muhammadu Wabi III, who spent 51 years on the throne as the Emir of Jama’are was the longest-serving Emir in the history of Bauchi State.

Condoling the family and members of the Emirate Council, Bauchi State governor said that the state has lost an elder statesman and icon in the Emir, who he said has left a big vacuum in the state and country’s traditional institutions.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor described the death of late Emir of Jama’are as a monumental loss to the Emirate and the entire Bauchi State.

Governor Mohammed said, “The late Emir was a man of many solid parts, a

peace loving royal father who detested violence and his greatest legacy was his dedication to a stable and united Bauchi State. These stealing qualities according to the Governor, will for ever remain in the hearts of our people.

“Our late father was a distinguished statesman, gentleman and a bridge builder who always stand for peace, justice and stability of the people of his domain and our beloved State.”

Governor Bala conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family and relations of the deceased as well as good people of the state and prayes Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannat Firdaus

Also, the Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has described the death of the Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi III as a great loss not only to his immediate family, Jama’are Emirate Council or Bauchi State alone but to the entire country.

A statement signed and issued by the council’s secretary, Isah Garba Gadau, said the NUJ had received with shock the news of the death of the traditional ruler, who until his death was the longest serving Emir in the state with 51-year record of excellent rulership to his credit.

According to the union, even though death is inevitable that all human souls must taste, the exit of the emir came at a time his royal and fatherly advice would have added more value towards the growth and development of the emirate, the state and the country in general.

The union while condoling the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleman Adamu, the State council of Traditional Rulers and the entire people of Jama’are emirate over the demise of the paramount ruler, prayed to God Almighty to grant him Jannatul Firrdausi and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.