Your Royal Highness, how has the transition from being a Prince to an Emir been?

You said transition and I can agree or disagree with you. The bottom line is that I was born into this system; I grew up in the system; I matured in the system. Therefore, it is not something new to me. What is new is the throne of my forefathers. It has not been easy, especially taking into consideration the present situation we are facing generally because as a leader if things are difficult for your people it will be a burden on your head. You feel the heavy load on you. So, I think basically that is the challenge I’m facing. Before now, as a young person or as a titleholder, my role was limited to a certain period or to a certain part of the society. However, now that you are the head, whatever happens you feel it but I think the transition has been smooth for me because I have been part of the system, grew up in the system and I learnt a lot. Since 1990, I have been part of the institution itself. So in all I think we thank Allah for this and we pray he will continue to guide and bless us.

While growing up, did you at any point imagine yourself becoming an Emir?

Well, whoever is from a royal family will pray and hope that one day he succeeds his forefathers. Nevertheless, we believe that it is not a do-or-die affair. It is something that is destined and so, any one from the family can be. Your elder brother can become an Emir; your younger brother can become an Emir; even your son can become an Emir. Therefore, wishes and prayers are the same for whoever comes from a royal family but at the end of the day, it is God that decides who becomes an Emir. Overall, I will not say I am surprised but the only thing I can say is to thank God for being what I am today. I happened to be an Emir not because I am wiser than anybody, not because I’m richer and not because I’m stronger. It is by the will of God that I became the Emir. So I thank God for this and I pray he will continue to guide and bless me.

Governor Ganduje, while presenting appointment letters to you and other newly appointed Emirs last year, said you and your brother, the Emir of Bichi, had made first because it was the first time in Nigeria or anywhere in Africa that two brothers would receive appointment letters as first-class Emirs in the same state. He said with this you have inherited the good work of your late father who served as Emir for 53 years. But toeing the footprints of the 13th Emir, the late Alhaji Ado Bayero, is no mean feat considering his leadership qualities described by many as legendary. How do you intend to build on your father’s legacies?

Generally, when you talk about leadership, I look at it as being all about the legacy you leave behind. I have had the privilege of working under the late Emir since 1990 up to 2014 when he passed on. I thank God I stayed longer with him learning a lot in the process. Trying to compare yourself with the late Emir would be an almost impossible task, but trying to look at his successes and building on them or even maintaining them would help a lot in the process of leadership. So, I think it is a big challenge but I believe with good intention and the support of the people, especially my councilors, the other districts heads, the title holders, the government, the business community, the Ulamas and the people, and above all, Allah’s guidance, I think we can still leave a legacy that people would remember us for.

The Kano Emirate has a long, rich and cherished history, which in spite of the so-called influence of modernity has continued to wax stronger. What is the secret?

The secret is in believing and doing what we, as a people, think is right. Culture and tradition is part of one’s life and if you lose your culture and tradition you will be nowhere in your life. So, the people of Kano tend to believe in their culture and tradition. I always feel happy when I see the youths adhering to the tradition because as the saying goes, ‘anything you see the younger generation following will never fail’. I know that first, the people believe in the culture; they believe in the tradition and respect it. This way, the work of preserving the tradition is already done half way. The only thing is that you need somebody who will lead in building that culture and tradition, as well as the legacy left by our forefathers. So, I think, basically, what our forefathers did in all these years is sacrificing everything to make sure our tradition and culture stand. This has helped us a lot and the people and the followers also believe in it.

Your Royal Highness, from your ascension to the throne of your forefathers to date, Kano Emirate and, by extension, the state has been witnessing remarkable improvements. What innovations have you brought to bear on the Emirate?

Well, when you talk of leadership in a traditional institution, we are talking about sustaining the legacies of your forefathers and working out ways you can improve on them. I think that is the secret of my success. As I said, I have been in the system for 30 years and those that I did not meet while they were leaders I read a lot about how they managed the emirate and how they were able to put everything together for the success of the state and the country as a whole. So, I just happen to be lucky to be appointed at a very young age. Working with the late Emir for 24 years or so helped in shaping what I am doing today. Coupled with this are the lessons I learnt from my predecessor including the former Emir whom I worked under, I think they all helped me in what I’m doing today and the most important thing is that I have my able council members. We all put our heads together always. They give me sound advice and where I need some adjustments I do and I think it is working.

There had been calls for secession from parts of the country. As a royal father with vast knowledge of the country’s history who is also a custodian of the people’s heritage and traditional grundnorm, what do you think could be fueling this new wave of separatist tendencies and what does it portend for the nation?

Like I told your colleagues earlier, if you sit down with somebody from the South or the North and talk about all these calls for restructuring, what he will tell you would be different from another person from the same region. It is like there is a lot of confusion in all these but when you look at them deeply, these are just individual views and most of them are not only individual views but are also based on selfish interest. So, my take is that let’s look up those we can really call stakeholders who have toiled to bring Nigeria to where it is today. Let’s have all of them put their heads together about our differences which I believe are minor compared to what we share together. And I believe that if all of us, the stakeholders, including the state governors, the traditional institutions and other segments of the society, can put our heads together with a sincere mind and a clean heart, we will certainly find solutions to all these problems. In fact, I used my recent visit to some traditional rulers and other leaders across the country to discuss how to forge unity among our people. I see the visit as part of what I can contribute to the unification of this country and luckily, all the traditional rulers I met, all the governors I met, all the stakeholders I met in gatherings like town hall meetings, shared with me their ideas about the unity of the nation. So, I’m sure the call for secession is a view shared by few for selfish reasons and I believe that we all can sit down together and discuss our differences and identify areas we can work towards ensuring the progress of the nation and the people.

In the face of rising insecurity, killings and abductions, Kano has remained relatively peaceful. What is being done differently here?

I think everybody would want to do what Kano is doing as well because it’s the only way we would be happy. The most important thing is that we have a dedicated leadership. We have a government that cares about the security of the state. It is not that other governors are not dedicating their resources to the security of their respective states, but the Kano State governor is doing his best. Other segments of the society, including the religious and traditional institutions, are all contributing, especially in prayers to avert any security problem in the state. I think God is answering our prayers and we are not praying for only Kano but are praying for other states and the nation at large. So, I will call on everybody in the society to be part of the fight against insecurity because it concerns everybody. Let everyone make little contributions of prayer, advice and share their views in putting our heads together and see how we can solve this challenge because this issue of insecurity is within. You see people living together for over 60 years and all of a sudden they have become enemies. Why? There must be a reason and I think if we sit down and look critically at why these things are happening a lot of problems will be solved gradually.

During your visit to Oyo State, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, said he and your late father fought the federal government and ensured that traditional rulers began to benefit five per cent of the allocation to local government areas in their domains. Now, the debate about whether or not to give traditional rulers some constitutionally guaranteed functions has been raging for long. Do you think there is a need to spell out for the traditional rulers a clearly defined function in the constitution?

Well, I will talk about my own personal views. The most important thing is that somebody like the Alaafin of Oyo has been there; my late father had been there for over fifty years as well as other traditional leaders who have been there for ages. If the consensus is that there is a need for a constitutional role, who am I to say no or to object? I think I will believe in what they believe in. I don’t have any reason to think otherwise, but at the same time, I believe the role the traditional institution is playing as custodian of the society and the tradition is big enough for any traditional ruler to manage and to work towards improving. However, like I said, if the majority of traditional rulers who are my elders believe in the idea I don’t think I have any reason not to.

Recently, you led an advocacy campaign on Girl-child education. How best do you think Nigeria and the North, to be specific, can overcome the challenges associated with the girl-child education and the menace of out-of-school children?

Things are hard generally and we are thinking seriously about the girl child education and education generally. When you look at society, everything has been degenerating. From the government, the religious institution to the traditional institution itself, the business community, the civil servants as well as even private individuals who are independent in life. I think things have not been too good but we need to put our heads together – all segments of the society – to address the issues associated with education, especially that of the girl child. Like I keep saying, girl child education is very important in our society because educating a girl is like educating the whole society or community. Therefore, in whatever way we think we can contribute to supporting that, we will do that. I have had meetings with about two or three groups on the issue of the girl child education. I have a council member who heads the section, which is the council of education, and we are working together with other stakeholders to see how we can contribute to overcome this problem. It is herculean but it is good when we put our heads together with the government and the various international NGOs that are coming to meet us. We are working towards that and I think gradually we will find some of the solutions and continue from there.

To what extent are you engaging the state government in ensuring creation of job opportunities for the teeming unemployed people in Kano State?

As I have always said, unemployment is not just peculiar to Kano; it is not only peculiar to the north, though it may be more pronounced here. All these things, generally put together, are challenges that are all over the world. The economy is really down; people are trying to figure out ways of getting out of the challenges we are facing. I talk to the government almost on a daily basis on these issues, but it is not something that I will come out and say. I know my position as an Emir and somebody who can always have the ears of the government. I will do my best to keep talking to them, advising them based on what we always discuss in the council and I believe the government is listening. Though the economy is down, the most important thing is we are trying to influence individuals who are fortunate to be rich so that they can see how they contribute to the effort of the government and generally, people will benefit out of it.