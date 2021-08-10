Emir of Machina in Yobe State, Alhaji Bashir Abishir Bukar Machinama, has urged people of his subjects to ensure they enrol their children for formal education.

The emir disclosed this during a town hall meeting on implementation of “Keeping Girls in School Programme” organised by Machina Emirate.

He said “girl-child education was critical to the success of every society as “a mother is the first teacher of her child” the emir emphasized.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the programme is implemented in Machina and Bade local government areas experiencing low enrolment of girls in schools.

The traditional ruler commended the Girl Child Concerns and the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development for their numerous support to girl-child education in his domain.

Machinama called people to attract more support for the programme in view of its immense importance to the socio-economic development of the area.

In his response, the Programme’s Focal Person in the area, Alhaji Tijjani Alkali, said critical stakeholders were invited for the meeting to discuss strategies on successful implementation of the programme.