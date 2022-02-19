The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari yesterday turbaned the former national acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje as the Tafida of Ilorin.

The event which was held at the palace of the emir was graced by eminent personalities from all walks of life.

A former senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfattah Ahmed and former minister of youths and sports, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, were among dignitaries present at the event.

Other dignitaries that attend the ceremony were the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jubril; the representative of PDP national chairman, Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); Senators Rafiu Ibrahim, Dino Melaye, former members of the House of the Representatives, Dr Abubakar Kannike, Dr Ali Ahmad, deputy governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Dan’ija; Sokoto State PDP chairman, Hon. Bello Aliyu and Sokoto State finance commissioner, Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in attendance were traditional rulers from Kwara and Ogun states, including the Olota of Otta, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege.

Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, thanked the emir of Ilorin for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He expressed delight over the recognition of his modest contributions to the development of Ilorin emirate, which he noted earned him the award.

Baraje pledged to continue to impact on the community and the people of the emirate.

ADVERTISEMENT