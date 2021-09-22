Emir of Gazargamu, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Sale, has called on North East Development Commission (NEDC) and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to intervene to provide housing units to Kanama, the headquarters of Yunusari local government area of Yobe State.

The traditional ruler made the call in an interview with LEADERSHIP at his palace on the construction of 500 houses in five local government areas of Yobe State that were destroyed by Boko Haram.

According to him, houses were built by government and non-governmental organisations in many, if not all local government headquarters, but unfortunately, Kanamma has never gotten any such projects, despite the fact that it was the worst devastated by the Boko Haram attacks.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Kanama is a border town and very close to Maine- Soroa in Niger Republic, a distance of less than 20 kilometres. Kanama is the only local government headquarters not connected with national grid and the House of Representatives member, Hon Shettima Ali loudly raised his voice last week at the Green chamber on this issue. He called on the state governor Mai Mala Buni to consider Kanama, Yunusari local government area for connection to the national grid.